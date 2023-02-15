Madison County Detention Center: February 2 - 4 , 2023

Feb. 2

• Devon Maxwell Branson, 40, Lexington:  failure to appear

• Daniel Wayne Kelley, 44, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Jacob M. Taylor, 35, Richmond:  serving time

• Jonas Mason, 24, Richmond:  serving time

• Thomas E. Gentry, 41, Richmond:  public intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Leslie Owens, 24, Richmond:  failure to wear seat belts; no registration plates; no registration receipt; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure to surrender revoked operator’s license; possession of marijuana; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Eldora Crayton, 53, Berea:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance(s) – 1st; possession of an alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle.

Operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; improper equipment

• James T. Howard, 43, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)

• Brittany Rose, 35, Berea:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Jason Shepherd, 24, Richmond:  no registration plates; driving on Dui suspended license – 1st offense; operating a motor vehicle/MTCYC function without ignition interlock device; possession of marijuana

• Samantha Able, 31, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance -1st; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense

• Christopher Spivey-Campbell, 29, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (minor injury) 

Feb. 3

• Tina Lynn Cody, 53, Richmond:  failure to appear; probation violation – for felony offense (2 counts)

• Kyle A. Lovett, 25, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• Jonathon Ray Isaacs, 43, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree

• Benjamin Michael Webb, 43, Berea:  serving parole violation warrant; criminal possession of a forged instrument 2nd; theft by deception – include cold checks $1,00 but less than $10,000

• Erin N. Reynolds, 50, Richmond:  theft by deception – include cold checks $1,000 but less than $10,000; forgery, 2nd degree

• Crystal Gail Hall, 44, Richmond:  probation violation – for felony offense (2 counts)

• Joseph S. Lynch, 52, Richmond:  parole violation (for technical offense)

• Brittany Nichole Pitman, 35, Orlando:  no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; failure to wear seat belts; failure to appear

• Albert D. Lear, 46, Berea:  failure to appear, citation for a misdemeanor; failure to appear; probation violation (for felony offense)

• Rachel Nicole Adkins, 24, Irvine:  failure to appear

Feb. 4

• Anthony Peterson, 53, Richmond:  failure to appear

• James Z. Lowe, 27, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Deshawn C. Warford, 23, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); terroristic threatening – 3rd degree; menacing

• Joshua Hall, 37, Richmond:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Marilyn Richardson, 45, Richmond:  burglary, 2nd degree

• Keith Talmadge Martin, 41, McKee:  driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense; operating a motor vehicle/MYCYC function without ignition interlocking device; non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines (2 counts); failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Ricky Dale Wagers, 59, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses)

•Jackie Ray Powell, 31, Richmond:  criminal trespassing – 3rd degree

 

Feb. 5

• David Walters, 50, Richmond:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)

• Alexandria Noelle McIntyre, 20, Lexington:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance -1st; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; careless driving

• Rita Lynch, 60, McKee:  failure to appear

• Kenneth E. Richmond, 39, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place – 1st and 2nd offense

• Charles R. Delaney, 48, Richmond:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines; resisting arrest; disorderly conduct – 1st degree

