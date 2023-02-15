Madison County Detention Center: February 2 - 4 , 2023

Feb. 2
• Devon Maxwell Branson, 40, Lexington: failure to appear
• Daniel Wayne Kelley, 44, Richmond: failure to appear
• Jacob M. Taylor, 35, Richmond: serving time
• Jonas Mason, 24, Richmond: serving time
• Thomas E. Gentry, 41, Richmond: public intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Leslie Owens, 24, Richmond: failure to wear seat belts; no registration plates; no registration receipt; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure to surrender revoked operator’s license; possession of marijuana; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Eldora Crayton, 53, Berea: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance(s) – 1st; possession of an alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle.
Operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; improper equipment
• James T. Howard, 43, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)
• Brittany Rose, 35, Berea: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Jason Shepherd, 24, Richmond: no registration plates; driving on Dui suspended license – 1st offense; operating a motor vehicle/MTCYC function without ignition interlock device; possession of marijuana
• Samantha Able, 31, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance -1st; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense
• Christopher Spivey-Campbell, 29, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (minor injury)
Feb. 3
• Tina Lynn Cody, 53, Richmond: failure to appear; probation violation – for felony offense (2 counts)
• Kyle A. Lovett, 25, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Jonathon Ray Isaacs, 43, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree
• Benjamin Michael Webb, 43, Berea: serving parole violation warrant; criminal possession of a forged instrument 2nd; theft by deception – include cold checks $1,00 but less than $10,000
• Erin N. Reynolds, 50, Richmond: theft by deception – include cold checks $1,000 but less than $10,000; forgery, 2nd degree
• Crystal Gail Hall, 44, Richmond: probation violation – for felony offense (2 counts)
• Joseph S. Lynch, 52, Richmond: parole violation (for technical offense)
• Brittany Nichole Pitman, 35, Orlando: no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; failure to wear seat belts; failure to appear
• Albert D. Lear, 46, Berea: failure to appear, citation for a misdemeanor; failure to appear; probation violation (for felony offense)
• Rachel Nicole Adkins, 24, Irvine: failure to appear
Feb. 4
• Anthony Peterson, 53, Richmond: failure to appear
• James Z. Lowe, 27, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Deshawn C. Warford, 23, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); terroristic threatening – 3rd degree; menacing
• Joshua Hall, 37, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Marilyn Richardson, 45, Richmond: burglary, 2nd degree
• Keith Talmadge Martin, 41, McKee: driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense; operating a motor vehicle/MYCYC function without ignition interlocking device; non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines (2 counts); failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Ricky Dale Wagers, 59, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses)
•Jackie Ray Powell, 31, Richmond: criminal trespassing – 3rd degree
Feb. 5
• David Walters, 50, Richmond: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)
• Alexandria Noelle McIntyre, 20, Lexington: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance -1st; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; careless driving
• Rita Lynch, 60, McKee: failure to appear
• Kenneth E. Richmond, 39, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place – 1st and 2nd offense
• Charles R. Delaney, 48, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines; resisting arrest; disorderly conduct – 1st degree
