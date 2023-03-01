Madison County Detention Center: February 20 -22, 2023

y Ellis Carpenter, 46, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; unauthorized use of motor vehicle – 1st offense; failure to appear
• James Robert Cornett, 40, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Deshawn K. Abbott, 36, Richmond: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Jimmy Lynn Alsman, 51, Petersburg, Tennessee: fugitive from another state – warrant required
• Cynthia Farmer, 47, Richmond: failure to appear
• James Gregory McKinney, 46, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Josh Buckler, 30, Richmond: probation violation (for felony offense)
Feb. 21
• Ricky M. Oates, 46, Lexington: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Corey Louis Ashbrook, 37, Lexington: failure to appear, citation or misdemeanor
• Jeremy L. Silvers, 33, Berea: parole violation (for technical violation)
• Reuben Barrera, 29, Louisville: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Shawn Wylie, 47, Winchester: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Jason Wampler, 38, Richmond: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Stephanie Rader, 30, Lexington: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)
• Aaron Daniel Whittamore, 29, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Heather Phillips, 35, Waco: failure to appear
• Jordan Escareno, 27, Richmond: failure to appear
• Heather McKenzie – Pack, 35, Mt. Vernon: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st; no operator’s – moped license
• Chester Wayne Biggs, 47, Richmond: failure to appear
• Jordan D. Smithers, 30, Lexington: hold for court
Feb. 22
• David Lainhart, 37, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Ryan Combs, 28, Berea: failure to appear
• William Scott Masters, 51, Richmond: failure to appear
• Brittany Melissa Cope, 34, Mt. Vernon: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Gregory Scott Sizemore, Jr., 35, Richmond: hold for other
• Kevin Berry, 48, London: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; indecent exposure, 2nd degree
• Randall C. Hall, 37, Richmond: criminal trespassing – 3rd degree
• Brianna Hope Eversole, 31, Berea: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Benjamin R. Campbell, 39, St. Catherine: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Brenda Murrell, 39, Richmond: failure to appear; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting
• Robert Mason Still, 46, Richmond: probation violation (for felony offense) – 2 counts; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
