Madison County Detention Center: February 20 -22, 2023

y Ellis Carpenter, 46, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; unauthorized use of motor vehicle – 1st offense; failure to appear

• James Robert Cornett, 40, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Deshawn K. Abbott, 36, Richmond:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• Jimmy Lynn Alsman, 51, Petersburg, Tennessee:  fugitive from another state – warrant required

• Cynthia Farmer, 47, Richmond:  failure to appear

• James Gregory McKinney, 46, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Josh Buckler, 30, Richmond:  probation violation (for felony offense)

 

Feb. 21

• Ricky M. Oates, 46, Lexington:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Corey Louis Ashbrook, 37, Lexington:  failure to appear, citation or misdemeanor

• Jeremy L. Silvers, 33, Berea:  parole violation (for technical violation)

• Reuben Barrera, 29, Louisville:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Shawn Wylie, 47, Winchester:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Jason Wampler, 38, Richmond: probation violation (for technical violation)

• Stephanie Rader, 30, Lexington:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)

• Aaron Daniel Whittamore, 29, Richmond:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Heather Phillips, 35, Waco:  failure to appear

• Jordan Escareno, 27, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Heather McKenzie – Pack, 35, Mt. Vernon:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st; no operator’s – moped license

• Chester Wayne Biggs, 47, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Jordan D. Smithers, 30, Lexington:  hold for court

 

Feb. 22

• David Lainhart, 37, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Ryan Combs, 28, Berea:  failure to appear

• William Scott Masters, 51, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Brittany Melissa Cope, 34, Mt. Vernon:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Gregory Scott Sizemore, Jr., 35, Richmond:  hold for other

• Kevin Berry, 48, London:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; indecent exposure, 2nd degree

• Randall C. Hall, 37, Richmond:  criminal trespassing – 3rd degree

• Brianna Hope Eversole, 31, Berea:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Benjamin R. Campbell, 39, St. Catherine:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Brenda Murrell, 39, Richmond:  failure to appear; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting

• Robert Mason Still, 46, Richmond:  probation violation (for felony offense) – 2 counts; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

Recommended for you