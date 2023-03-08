Madison County Detention Center: February 23 - 25, 2023

Feb. 23
• Marcelo Moyao Guevara, 30, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place 91st and 2nd offense)
• Florencio Jimenez Huitzilac, 33, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses)
• Jason D. Broughton, 25, Berea: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1sts and 2nd offenses)
• Ishmael Arnold, 29, Lexington: failure to appear
• Marshall Laws, 43, Berea: failure to comply with sex offender registration (2nd or greater offense)
• Sandra Kay Lambert, 46, McKee: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Sandra Dee Marcum, 59, Richmond: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine)
• Brandon Cooper, 19, Lexington: violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Thomas W. Estes, 34, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• William Dwayne Wilson, 47, Berea: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
Feb. 24
• Tyler M. Jordon, 26, Crab Orchard: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Travis Nathaniel Isaacs, 34, Richmond: failure to appear; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (3 counts)
• Taylor M. Hodges, 21, Richmond: speeding, 10 mph over limit; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Trevor F. Smith, 27, Richmond: criminal trespassing – 3rd degree; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified
• Arthur Joey Gilbert, 60, Richmond: parole violation (for technical violation)
• Sammy Lee, 56. Berea: cruelty to animals – 2nd degree
• Shelby Wright, 24, Berea: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Harold Ray Craft, 53, Richmond: criminal trespassing -3rd degree
• Leslie Shanell Rothwell, 32, Richmond: criminal trespassing – 3rd degree
• Anthony Craig McCarley, 38, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; strangulation, 1st degree
• Hogan Rose, 26, Richmond: possession of handgun by a convicted felon; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; strangulation, 1st degree
• Michelle Heatherly, 37, Richmond: rape, 1st degree, victim under 12 years of age; incest – victim under 12 years of age or serious physical injury; sexual abuse, 1st degree, victim under 12 years of age
• Jerry Phillip Sanders, Jr., 55, Paris: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Richard Hayes, 44, Lexington: failure to wear seat belts; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; no operator’s – moped license; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol -.08 – 1st; endangering the welfare of a minor; assault, 2nd degree – domestic violence
• Johnny Powell, 29, Berea: failure to appear
• Shawanda Phipps, 49, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Feb. 25
• Louis A. Windom, 34, Berea: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security; resisting arrest
• Jacob M. Bennett, 30, Roseville: no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; failure to produce insurance card; failure to wear seat belts; resisting arrest; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol -1st; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; menacing
• Elmer J. Kidd, 51, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Charlotte Johnson, 48, Lexington: failure to appear (3 counts)
• Charles Edward Croucher, 40, Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Kathryn Saylor Price, 26, Paint Lick: failure to appear citation for misdemeanor
• Douglas Reinhardt, 20, Richmond: sodomy, 1st degree – incapable of consent – physically helpless; sexual abuse -1st degree; indecent exposure, 1st degree, 1st offense; wanton endangerment – 1st degree
• Kenneth Edward Earles, 56, Richmond: failure to appear
• Kristy Sandoval, 40, Richmond: failure to appear
• Woodie D. Henson, 57, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (minor injury)
