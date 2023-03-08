Madison County Detention Center: February 23 - 25, 2023

Feb. 23

• Marcelo Moyao Guevara, 30, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place 91st and 2nd offense)

• Florencio Jimenez Huitzilac, 33, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses)

• Jason D. Broughton, 25, Berea:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1sts and 2nd offenses)

• Ishmael Arnold, 29, Lexington:  failure to appear

• Marshall Laws, 43, Berea:  failure to comply with sex offender registration (2nd or greater offense)

• Sandra Kay Lambert, 46, McKee:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Sandra Dee Marcum, 59, Richmond:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine) 

• Brandon Cooper, 19, Lexington:  violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO

• Thomas W. Estes, 34, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• William Dwayne Wilson, 47, Berea:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

 

Feb. 24

• Tyler M. Jordon, 26, Crab Orchard:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Travis Nathaniel Isaacs, 34, Richmond:  failure to appear; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (3 counts)

• Taylor M. Hodges, 21, Richmond:  speeding, 10 mph over limit; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• Trevor F. Smith, 27, Richmond:  criminal trespassing – 3rd degree; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified

• Arthur Joey Gilbert, 60, Richmond:  parole violation (for technical violation)

• Sammy Lee, 56. Berea:  cruelty to animals – 2nd degree

• Shelby Wright, 24, Berea: probation violation (for felony offense)

• Harold Ray Craft, 53, Richmond:  criminal trespassing -3rd degree

• Leslie Shanell Rothwell, 32, Richmond:  criminal trespassing – 3rd degree

• Anthony Craig McCarley, 38, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; strangulation, 1st degree

• Hogan Rose, 26, Richmond:  possession of handgun by a convicted felon; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; strangulation, 1st degree

• Michelle Heatherly, 37, Richmond:  rape, 1st degree, victim under 12 years of age; incest – victim under 12 years of age or serious physical injury; sexual abuse, 1st degree, victim under 12 years of age

• Jerry Phillip Sanders, Jr., 55, Paris:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Richard Hayes, 44, Lexington:  failure to wear seat belts; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; no operator’s – moped license; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol -.08 – 1st; endangering the welfare of a minor; assault, 2nd degree – domestic violence

• Johnny Powell, 29, Berea:  failure to appear

• Shawanda Phipps, 49, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

 

Feb. 25

• Louis A. Windom, 34, Berea:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security; resisting arrest

• Jacob M. Bennett, 30, Roseville:  no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; failure to produce insurance card; failure to wear seat belts; resisting arrest; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol -1st; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; menacing

• Elmer J. Kidd, 51, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Charlotte Johnson, 48, Lexington:  failure to appear (3 counts)

• Charles Edward Croucher, 40, Berea:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Kathryn Saylor Price, 26, Paint Lick:  failure to appear citation for misdemeanor

• Douglas Reinhardt, 20, Richmond:  sodomy, 1st degree – incapable of consent – physically helpless; sexual abuse -1st degree; indecent exposure, 1st degree, 1st offense; wanton endangerment – 1st degree

• Kenneth Edward Earles, 56, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Kristy Sandoval, 40, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Woodie D. Henson, 57, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (minor injury)

