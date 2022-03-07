Feb. 24

• Crystal Lorenz, 44, Berea:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Steven Ray Smith, 51, Berea:  speeding 20 mph over limit; reckless driving; failure to wear seat belts; disregarding stop sign; improper turning; improper or no windshield; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (motor vehicle); possession of marijuana; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license

• Kayela Boone, 27, Berea:  failure to appear; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree 1st offense (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); promoting contraband – 1st degree; trafficking in a controlled substance, 2nd degree, 1sst offense (less than 20 D.U. drug unspecified) trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 oz) 1st offense 

• Erica D. Oakes, 33, Mt. Vernon:  failure to appear

 

Feb. 25

• McKenzie Alexander, 30, Richmond:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Shannon Dean Osborne, 39, Crab orchard:  theft by unlawful taking, parts from vehicle; criminal trespassing – 2nd degree

• Lucas Allen, 32, Rush:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Wendy Nicole Irvin, 39, Winchester:  failure to appear

• Brandon Short, 26, Waco:  manslaughter, 2nd degree

• Micheal Shane Gilbert, 26, McKee:  strangulation, 1st degree; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Amber Jere Babor, 34, Berea:  hold for other

• Enrique Vasquez, 43, Berea:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Carl T. Edwards, 46, Richmond:  failure to appear (3 counts)

 

Feb. 26

• Antonio Beckham, 51, Richmond:  operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; operating motor vehicle under the influence of substance – 1st; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of defaced firearm; possession of a firearm by convicted felon; failure to appear

• Austin B. Debord, 22, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• Connie L. Miller, 38, Berea:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; resisting arrest; assault 3rd degree – police officer or probation officer; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card

• Nicholas Ian Mattingly, 18, Lexington:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st 

• Kevin B. Todd:  43:  Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• Michael Karl Fields, 35, Louisville:  failure to appear

• Chandler Lakes, 23, not given:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

 

Feb. 27

• William Richard Owen, 42, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury; resisting arrest

• Brandon Pope, 21, Frankfort:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Brandon Spurgeon, 24, Mt. Sterling:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 2nd (aggravated circumstances); leaving the scene of n accident – failure to render aid or assistance

• Anthony Warf, 23, Berea:  speeding 26 mph or greater over limit; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (motor vehicle); reckless driving

• Chandler Lakes, 23, Berea:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Matthew L. Sheridan, 57, Berea:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; p9ossession of open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited

