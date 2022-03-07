Feb. 24
• Crystal Lorenz, 44, Berea: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Steven Ray Smith, 51, Berea: speeding 20 mph over limit; reckless driving; failure to wear seat belts; disregarding stop sign; improper turning; improper or no windshield; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (motor vehicle); possession of marijuana; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license
• Kayela Boone, 27, Berea: failure to appear; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree 1st offense (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); promoting contraband – 1st degree; trafficking in a controlled substance, 2nd degree, 1sst offense (less than 20 D.U. drug unspecified) trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 oz) 1st offense
• Erica D. Oakes, 33, Mt. Vernon: failure to appear
Feb. 25
• McKenzie Alexander, 30, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Shannon Dean Osborne, 39, Crab orchard: theft by unlawful taking, parts from vehicle; criminal trespassing – 2nd degree
• Lucas Allen, 32, Rush: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Wendy Nicole Irvin, 39, Winchester: failure to appear
• Brandon Short, 26, Waco: manslaughter, 2nd degree
• Micheal Shane Gilbert, 26, McKee: strangulation, 1st degree; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Amber Jere Babor, 34, Berea: hold for other
• Enrique Vasquez, 43, Berea: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Carl T. Edwards, 46, Richmond: failure to appear (3 counts)
Feb. 26
• Antonio Beckham, 51, Richmond: operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; operating motor vehicle under the influence of substance – 1st; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of defaced firearm; possession of a firearm by convicted felon; failure to appear
• Austin B. Debord, 22, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Connie L. Miller, 38, Berea: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; resisting arrest; assault 3rd degree – police officer or probation officer; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card
• Nicholas Ian Mattingly, 18, Lexington: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st
• Kevin B. Todd: 43: Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Michael Karl Fields, 35, Louisville: failure to appear
• Chandler Lakes, 23, not given: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Feb. 27
• William Richard Owen, 42, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury; resisting arrest
• Brandon Pope, 21, Frankfort: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Brandon Spurgeon, 24, Mt. Sterling: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 2nd (aggravated circumstances); leaving the scene of n accident – failure to render aid or assistance
• Anthony Warf, 23, Berea: speeding 26 mph or greater over limit; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (motor vehicle); reckless driving
• Chandler Lakes, 23, Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Matthew L. Sheridan, 57, Berea: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; p9ossession of open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited
