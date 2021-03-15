Madison County Detention Center February 25 - 28, 2021

Feb. 25
• Jonathan Witt, 35, Richmond, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Paula Carrier, 36 Richmond, failure to appear (4 counts)
• Leif Lawson, 40, Danville, KY, theft by deception or disposition $500 or more but under $10,000
• Shannon Mullikin, 40, Berea, hold for court
• Jerry McGee, 50, Richmond, alcohol intoxication in a public place 3rd or greater offense in 12 months, assault 4th degree (no visible injury), failure to appear= citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)
• Savannah Ramey, 35, Garrett, KY, failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor
• Jonathan Owen, 39, Richmond, reckless driving, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st, prescription container substance not in proper container – 1st offense, possession of a controlled substance – 3rd degree – drug unspecified
• Amy Thomas, 38, Richmond, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (heroin), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Chad Lear, 39, Paint Lick, careless driving, no registration plates, no registration receipt, license to be in possession, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree (drug specified), non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
• Clifton Young, 37, Lexington, KY, probation violation – for felony offense, resisting arrest, criminal mischief 3rd degree, assault 3rd degree – police officer or probation officer
• Lindsey Robinson, 22, Richmond, possession of a controlled substance (heroin), possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)
• Freddy Durham, 56, Richmond, failure to wear seat belts, no registration plates, failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substance – 1st, operating on a suspended ore revoked operator’s license
• Kelly Cheeks, 47, Mt. Vernon, KY, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol), possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine),drug paraphernalia –buy/possess, failure to appear-citation for misdemeanor
• Anthony Clemmons, 37, Berea, serving parole violation warrant, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (heroin), criminal mischief – 3rd degree, tampering with physical evidence, resisting arrest, menacing, disorderly conduct 2nd degree, fleeing or evading police 2nd degree (on foot)
• Jamie Gray, 37, Irvine, KY, failure to appear
• Marcus Caldwell, 57, Richmond, criminal possession of a forged instrument 1st degree
• Charity Roberson, 32, Hattiesburg, MS, violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
Feb. 26
• Renee Lamastus, 42, Richmond, failure to appear, probation violation – for felony offense
• Joshua Lamb, 29, Richmond, failure to appear
• Joshua Isaacs, 33 Richmond, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance – 1st, failure to wear seatbelts, failure to produce insurance card, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine)
possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree – drug unspecified, drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Graig Chavis, 40, Richmond, serving time
• Courtney Martin, 25, Paint Lick, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (heroin)
• Melissa Blevins, 37, Richmond, probation violation – for felony offense, failure to appear
• Daniel Blevins, 40, Richmond, probation violation – for felony offense, failure to appear citation for misdemeanor
• Aaron McGuire, 28, Mt. Vernon, KY, receiving stolen property under $10,000
• Jill North, 48, Simpsonville, KY, speeding 26 mph or greater over the speed limit, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 2nd, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, reckless driving, improper passing, failure to or improper signal, failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seatbelts
• Kelton Klemes, 24, Harrodsburg, KY, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, leaving the scene of an accident – failure to render aid, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Candace Barry, 27, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, fugitive from another state- warrant required
Feb. 27
• Alexa Muslof, 21, Belvidere, Illinois, leaving the scene of an accident – failure to render aid, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol – 1st, possession of marijuana
• Ashton Clark, 20, Berea, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (heroin), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Danny Bustle, 52, Berea, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense – drug unspecified, drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Netta Murphy, 31, Berea, failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor
• Jon Southern, 33, Richmond, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), promoting contraband 1st degree, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
• September Stamper, 21, Berea, failure to appear
• Paul Mitchem, 35, Richmond, serving parole violation warrant
• Timera Neal, 27, Irvine, KY, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
• William Hensley, 30, Richmond, theft by unlawful taking or disposition under $500
• Jordan Pickers, 30, Richmond, hitchhiking on limited access facilities, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol), failure to appear.
• Dalton Hill, 29, wanton endangerment, no operator’s – moped license
• Branden Murphy, 32, Richmond, trafficking in a controlled substance 1st offense (heroin), trafficking in a controlled substance 1st offense, possession of marijuana (2 counts), giving officer false identifying information, failure to appear (2 counts), serving parole violation warrant, theft of identity of another without consent, trafficking in a controlled substance 3rd degree 1st offense (greater than or equal to 20 but…), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Dwight Barry, 32, Richmond, disorderly conduct 2nd degree, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Vanessa Jones, 43, Irvine, KY, failure to appear
• Jeremy Craft, 39, New Iberia, Louisiana, alcohol intoxication in a public place – 1st and 2nd offenses
Feb. 28
• Darren Bennett, 41, Mt. Vernon, KY, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st, possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree – drug unspecified, theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting under $500
• Brian Jones, 49, Irvine, KY, serving parole violation warrant
• Stephen Dean, 31, Richmond, probation violation for felony offense (2 counts)
• Tyler Adams, 31, Richmond, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Ericka Deakins, 31, Richmond, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (heroin), promoting contraband – 1st degree, drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
• Joshua Courtney, 36, Richmond, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon
• Ruby Harvey, 30, Mt. Vernon, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol, possession of marijuana
• Crystal Hall, 42, Richmond, bail jumping 1st degree, failure to appear, theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting under $500, giving officer false identifying information, theft of the identity of another without consent
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.