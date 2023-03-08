Madison County Detention Center: February 26 - March 1, 2023

Feb. 26

• Megan Cromer, 31, Mt. Vernon:  no registration plates; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense; improper display of registration plates; operating motor vehicle, MTCYC function without ignition interlock device

• Christian L. Hatton, 22, Clay City:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; strangulation, 1st degree

• Ramona Stephens, 43, Richmond:  failure to appear

• William N. Wagers, 18, Berea:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Michael Jerome Hatton, 42, Irvine:  serving parole violation warrant; receiving stolen property under $10,000

• Brian Eric Baker, 50, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Rickey Hatfield, 55, Ripley, West Virginia:  theft by failure to make required disposition of property, $1,000 but less than $10,000

• Tanner Casey, 22, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Tiffany Nicole Beaty, 27, Richmond:  failure to appear

Feb. 27

• Aaron Michael Smith, 24, Richmond:  no registration receipt; no registration plates; possession of open alcohol beverage containers in motor vehicle; driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08n – 1st; careless driving; failure to appear

• Derrek Shane Walters, 39, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine)

• Rachel Renee Vanwinkle, 40, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine

• Lindsay Michelle Sellers, 44, Richmond:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• Corey E. Skiles, 31, Richmond:  hold for court

• David Begley, 41, Richmond:  hold for court

• T’aaron J. Newcomb, 19, not specified:  hold for court

• Jeffery Wayne Farmer, 36, not specified: hold for court

• Michael Shane Day, 34, Berea:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

 

Feb. 28

• Jeremy Garland, 39, London:  leaving the scene of an accident – failure to render aid or assistance; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol – 3rd

• Cameron Garrett, 24, Richmond: reckless driving; wanton endangerment – 2nd degree; terroristic threatening – 3rd degree

• Jamie Gray, 39, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Gavin Broaddus, 21, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Scott P. Fox, 32, Richmond:  criminal possession of forged instrument, 1st degree

• Jesse Paul Dalton, 39, not specified:  hold for court

• William R. Willey, 36, not specified:  hold for court

• Korey James Johnson, 34, Tyner:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Gregory Edward Newton, 51, Richmond:  hold for court

• Stephanie M. Messer, 44, Barbourville:  hold for court

• Mark White, 50, East Bernstadt:  hold for court

• Shawn Lee Holt, 34, London:  hold for court

• Todd Jackson, 44, Williamsburg:  hold for court

• Spencer David Toler, 36, Mt. Vernon:  hold for court

• Carnell Demetrius Hart, 33, Berea:  hold for court

• Matthew Smith, 39, Waco:  failure to appear; criminal possession of forged instrument – 2nd degree; possession of stolen mail

• Ernest M. Isaacs, 47, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)

 Failure to appear; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol; menacing; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree

• Brent D. Page, 46, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol – 1st; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense

• Emma Geames, 19, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Joseph Sell, 29, Berea:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (3 counts)

• Johnathan R. Isaacs, 43, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); menacing; resisting arrest; criminal mischief, 1st degree; assault, 4th degree (minor injury)

 

March 1

• Donte L. Chappell, 49, Louisville:  probation violation – for felony offense; probation violation for misdemeanor offense (2 counts)

• Heather L. Wilson, 32, Somerset:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Christopher W. Shanks, 46, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Erika L. Kapata, 26, Richmond:  strangulation, 1st degree; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Eboni Session, 28, Richmond:  criminal abuse, 1st degree – child 12 years of age or under; wanton endangerment – 1st degree; possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (date rape…)

• Deanna J. Smith, 52, Irvine:  hold for court

• Jon Southern, 35, Winchester:  hold for court

• Darren Sparks, 45, Pineridge:  hold for court

• Steven Wesley Henry,41, Irvine:  hold for court

• Daniel Joseph Gilbert, 34, Richmond:  probation violation, for felony offense (4 counts; failure to appear

• Jeffery Christian Hacker, 26, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor 

• Randy Berces. 44. Berea: rape, 1st degree

• Charles Keith Ruble, 52, Berea:  assault, 4th degree dating violence (minor injury); failure to appear

