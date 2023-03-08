Madison County Detention Center: February 26 - March 1, 2023

Feb. 26
• Megan Cromer, 31, Mt. Vernon: no registration plates; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense; improper display of registration plates; operating motor vehicle, MTCYC function without ignition interlock device
• Christian L. Hatton, 22, Clay City: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; strangulation, 1st degree
• Ramona Stephens, 43, Richmond: failure to appear
• William N. Wagers, 18, Berea: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Michael Jerome Hatton, 42, Irvine: serving parole violation warrant; receiving stolen property under $10,000
• Brian Eric Baker, 50, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Rickey Hatfield, 55, Ripley, West Virginia: theft by failure to make required disposition of property, $1,000 but less than $10,000
• Tanner Casey, 22, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Tiffany Nicole Beaty, 27, Richmond: failure to appear
Feb. 27
• Aaron Michael Smith, 24, Richmond: no registration receipt; no registration plates; possession of open alcohol beverage containers in motor vehicle; driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08n – 1st; careless driving; failure to appear
• Derrek Shane Walters, 39, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine)
• Rachel Renee Vanwinkle, 40, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine
• Lindsay Michelle Sellers, 44, Richmond: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Corey E. Skiles, 31, Richmond: hold for court
• David Begley, 41, Richmond: hold for court
• T’aaron J. Newcomb, 19, not specified: hold for court
• Jeffery Wayne Farmer, 36, not specified: hold for court
• Michael Shane Day, 34, Berea: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
Feb. 28
• Jeremy Garland, 39, London: leaving the scene of an accident – failure to render aid or assistance; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol – 3rd
• Cameron Garrett, 24, Richmond: reckless driving; wanton endangerment – 2nd degree; terroristic threatening – 3rd degree
• Jamie Gray, 39, Richmond: failure to appear
• Gavin Broaddus, 21, Richmond: failure to appear
• Scott P. Fox, 32, Richmond: criminal possession of forged instrument, 1st degree
• Jesse Paul Dalton, 39, not specified: hold for court
• William R. Willey, 36, not specified: hold for court
• Korey James Johnson, 34, Tyner: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Gregory Edward Newton, 51, Richmond: hold for court
• Stephanie M. Messer, 44, Barbourville: hold for court
• Mark White, 50, East Bernstadt: hold for court
• Shawn Lee Holt, 34, London: hold for court
• Todd Jackson, 44, Williamsburg: hold for court
• Spencer David Toler, 36, Mt. Vernon: hold for court
• Carnell Demetrius Hart, 33, Berea: hold for court
• Matthew Smith, 39, Waco: failure to appear; criminal possession of forged instrument – 2nd degree; possession of stolen mail
• Ernest M. Isaacs, 47, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)
Failure to appear; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol; menacing; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree
• Brent D. Page, 46, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol – 1st; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense
• Emma Geames, 19, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Joseph Sell, 29, Berea: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (3 counts)
• Johnathan R. Isaacs, 43, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); menacing; resisting arrest; criminal mischief, 1st degree; assault, 4th degree (minor injury)
March 1
• Donte L. Chappell, 49, Louisville: probation violation – for felony offense; probation violation for misdemeanor offense (2 counts)
• Heather L. Wilson, 32, Somerset: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Christopher W. Shanks, 46, Richmond: failure to appear
• Erika L. Kapata, 26, Richmond: strangulation, 1st degree; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Eboni Session, 28, Richmond: criminal abuse, 1st degree – child 12 years of age or under; wanton endangerment – 1st degree; possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (date rape…)
• Deanna J. Smith, 52, Irvine: hold for court
• Jon Southern, 35, Winchester: hold for court
• Darren Sparks, 45, Pineridge: hold for court
• Steven Wesley Henry,41, Irvine: hold for court
• Daniel Joseph Gilbert, 34, Richmond: probation violation, for felony offense (4 counts; failure to appear
• Jeffery Christian Hacker, 26, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Randy Berces. 44. Berea: rape, 1st degree
• Charles Keith Ruble, 52, Berea: assault, 4th degree dating violence (minor injury); failure to appear
