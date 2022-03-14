Madison County Detention Center: February 28 - March 2, 2022

Feb. 28

• Gabrielle N. Bailey, 28, Richmond:  failure to appear (6 counts)

• Jeremy Woods, 40, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); assault, 4th degree (no visible injury)

• Candice Jarrell, 39, Richmond:  serving time

• Tyler A. Vanwinkle, 25, Berea:  unlawful transaction with a minor – 3rd degree; possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – drug unspecified; prescription controlled substance not properly contained – 1st offense

• Shannon V. Gilday, 23, Taylor Mill:  murder (2 counts); burglary, 1st degree; criminal mischief, 1st degree; assault, 1st degree

• Wanda June Emerson, 62, Lancaster:  failure to appear

• Justin Seeley, 26, London:  speeding 26 mph or greater over limit; fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle); improper passing; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); no registration plates; serving parole violation warrant

• Patrick Ryan Embry, 32, Berea:  probation violation, for felony offense (2 counts)

• Chelsea L. Geiger, 27, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Brian Thomas Arvin, 38, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; excessive windshield/window tinting; failure to notify address change to department of transportation 

• Todd Roland Young, 40, Huddy:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Mindy Dugger, 38, Berea:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Brian Durham, 33, Richmond:  failure to appear

 

March 1

• Ernest M. Shell, 42, Corbin:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Joyce Sizemore, 46, Harlan:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Nicholia Smith, 51, Richmond:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Alisher F. Mukhitdinov, 54, Nashville, Tennessee:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Shawn Kendrick, 48, Richmond:  harassment, no physical content; disseminating personally identifying information

• Amy Sue Moor, 30, Richmond:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• Kimberly Addison, 36, London:  theft by unlawful taking, all others $500

• Paul Mitchem, 36, Richmond:  criminal trespassing – 3rd degree

• Carla Ogle, 38, Richmond:  criminal trespassing – 3rd degree

• Douglas Deal, 65, Somerset:  possession of marijuana; possession of open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st (aggravated circumstance)

• Jennifer Bogue, 46, Berea:  assault, 4th degree (minor injury)

 

March 2

• Michael C. Barnes, 30, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Theresa G. Lynch, 44, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree. 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; bail jumping, 1st degree; failure to appear

• Robert Christman Perry, 53, Richmond:  non-payment of court costs, fees or fines

• Antonio Johnson, 35, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified)

• Tyler Lee Money, 26, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Joshua D. Johnson, 35, Richmond:  strangulation, 1st degree

• Jamey Fleming, 46, Berea:  burglary, 2nd degree

• Jeffrey Scott Back, 52, Berea:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, purse snatching, $1,000 but less than $10,000

• Paul Mitchem, 36, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Carla Ogle, 38, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Jason Gray, 44, Richmond:  hold for court

• Charles Warner, 43, Irvine: failure to appear

• Brandon Campbell, 40, Harrodsburg:  criminal possession of a forged instrument, 2nd degree

• Javen D. Nelson:  20, Richmond:  disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree

• Wendell K. Parker, 50, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; tampering with physical evidence

• George Tommy Towery, 42, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Jennifer Robinson, 45, Berea:  criminal trespassing – 3rd degree

Recommended for you