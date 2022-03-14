Madison County Detention Center: February 28 - March 2, 2022

Feb. 28
• Gabrielle N. Bailey, 28, Richmond: failure to appear (6 counts)
• Jeremy Woods, 40, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); assault, 4th degree (no visible injury)
• Candice Jarrell, 39, Richmond: serving time
• Tyler A. Vanwinkle, 25, Berea: unlawful transaction with a minor – 3rd degree; possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – drug unspecified; prescription controlled substance not properly contained – 1st offense
• Shannon V. Gilday, 23, Taylor Mill: murder (2 counts); burglary, 1st degree; criminal mischief, 1st degree; assault, 1st degree
• Wanda June Emerson, 62, Lancaster: failure to appear
• Justin Seeley, 26, London: speeding 26 mph or greater over limit; fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle); improper passing; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); no registration plates; serving parole violation warrant
• Patrick Ryan Embry, 32, Berea: probation violation, for felony offense (2 counts)
• Chelsea L. Geiger, 27, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Brian Thomas Arvin, 38, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; excessive windshield/window tinting; failure to notify address change to department of transportation
• Todd Roland Young, 40, Huddy: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Mindy Dugger, 38, Berea: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Brian Durham, 33, Richmond: failure to appear
March 1
• Ernest M. Shell, 42, Corbin: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Joyce Sizemore, 46, Harlan: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Nicholia Smith, 51, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Alisher F. Mukhitdinov, 54, Nashville, Tennessee: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Shawn Kendrick, 48, Richmond: harassment, no physical content; disseminating personally identifying information
• Amy Sue Moor, 30, Richmond: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Kimberly Addison, 36, London: theft by unlawful taking, all others $500
• Paul Mitchem, 36, Richmond: criminal trespassing – 3rd degree
• Carla Ogle, 38, Richmond: criminal trespassing – 3rd degree
• Douglas Deal, 65, Somerset: possession of marijuana; possession of open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st (aggravated circumstance)
• Jennifer Bogue, 46, Berea: assault, 4th degree (minor injury)
March 2
• Michael C. Barnes, 30, Richmond: failure to appear
• Theresa G. Lynch, 44, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree. 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; bail jumping, 1st degree; failure to appear
• Robert Christman Perry, 53, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
• Antonio Johnson, 35, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified)
• Tyler Lee Money, 26, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Joshua D. Johnson, 35, Richmond: strangulation, 1st degree
• Jamey Fleming, 46, Berea: burglary, 2nd degree
• Jeffrey Scott Back, 52, Berea: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, purse snatching, $1,000 but less than $10,000
• Paul Mitchem, 36, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Carla Ogle, 38, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Jason Gray, 44, Richmond: hold for court
• Charles Warner, 43, Irvine: failure to appear
• Brandon Campbell, 40, Harrodsburg: criminal possession of a forged instrument, 2nd degree
• Javen D. Nelson: 20, Richmond: disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree
• Wendell K. Parker, 50, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; tampering with physical evidence
• George Tommy Towery, 42, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Jennifer Robinson, 45, Berea: criminal trespassing – 3rd degree
