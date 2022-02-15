Feb. 3
• Darrell J. Cain, 24, Richmond: failure to appear
• Jeremy Clark Lamb, Sr., 24, Richmond: failure to appear
• Billie J. Carrier, 33, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; escape, 2nd degree; tampering with/prisoner monitoring device
• Paula Ann Carrier, 37, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts)
• John A. Hedge, 50, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Sarah Thomas, 21, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto felony; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Gregory Pelfrey, 42, Richmond: failure to appear; no registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; driving on a suspended or revoked operator’s license
• James Andy Harrison, 56, Berea: failure to appear
• Eric Steven McIntosh, 36, Richmond: failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); failure to appear, failure to appear (citation for misdemeanor
• Lena Lucille Relford, 39, Berea: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance – 1st (aggravated circumstances)
Feb. 4
• Amanda L. Anderson, 35, Lilly: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; resisting arrest
• James S. Terry, 59, Richmond: failure to appear
• Nichol Vanemmerik, 42, Berea: assault, 4th degree domestic violence (minor injury)
• Jesse Callahan, 32, Berea: assault, 4th degree domestic violence (minor injury)
• Demetrious C. Whiting, 21, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $10,000 but less than $1,000,000; fraudulent use of a credit card, $1,000 but less than $10,000
• Morgan Styles, 18, Richmond: failure to appear
• Dennis Stamper, 25, Richmond: failure to appear
• Aaron Christopher Dezern, 41, Richmond: failure to appear
• Chad Chase, 46, not given: failure to appear
• Nicholas Wayne Gadd, 32, Berea: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, $1,000 but less than $10,000; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• LaQuan D’Andre Merritt, 30, Richmond: violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, Auto, $500 but less than $1,000; criminal mischief, 1st degree; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; wanton endangerment, 1st degree; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon
• Lori Ann Gill, 51, Berea: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Steven Arthur Napier, 38, Richmond: criminal trespassing, 3rd degree
• Tyler A. Vanwinkle, 25, Berea: unlawful transaction with a minor, 3rd degree
Feb. 5
• Deon Lamar Wilson, 51, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Anthony Doughtery, 53, Richmond: failure to appear (5 counts)
• Christopher Scott Hurley, 49, Berea: disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; indecent exposure, 2nd degree
• Tyler Hill, 24, Richmond: burglary, 2nd degree
• Brandy Freeman, 42, Irvine: failure to appear
• Laverne Denise Crutcher, 44, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition - $500 or more but less than $10,000; failure to appear (2 counts)
• Jessica Dawn McGraw, 43, Richmond: failure to or improper signal; license to be in possession; failure to produce insurance card; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin)
