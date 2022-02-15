Feb. 3

• Darrell J. Cain, 24, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Jeremy Clark Lamb, Sr., 24, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Billie J. Carrier, 33, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; escape, 2nd degree; tampering with/prisoner monitoring device

• Paula Ann Carrier, 37, Richmond:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• John A. Hedge, 50, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Sarah Thomas, 21, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto felony; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Gregory Pelfrey, 42, Richmond:  failure to appear; no registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; driving on a suspended or revoked operator’s license

• James Andy Harrison, 56, Berea:  failure to appear

• Eric Steven McIntosh, 36, Richmond:  failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); failure to appear, failure to appear (citation for misdemeanor

• Lena Lucille Relford, 39, Berea:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance – 1st (aggravated circumstances)

 

Feb. 4

• Amanda L. Anderson, 35, Lilly:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; resisting arrest

• James S. Terry, 59, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Nichol Vanemmerik, 42, Berea:  assault, 4th degree domestic violence (minor injury)

• Jesse Callahan, 32, Berea:  assault, 4th degree domestic violence (minor injury)

• Demetrious C. Whiting, 21, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $10,000 but less than $1,000,000; fraudulent use of a credit card, $1,000 but less than $10,000

• Morgan Styles, 18, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Dennis Stamper, 25, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Aaron Christopher Dezern, 41, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Chad Chase, 46, not given:  failure to appear

• Nicholas Wayne Gadd, 32, Berea:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, $1,000 but less than $10,000; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• LaQuan D’Andre Merritt, 30, Richmond:  violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, Auto, $500 but less than $1,000; criminal mischief, 1st degree; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; wanton endangerment, 1st degree; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon

• Lori Ann Gill, 51, Berea:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• Steven Arthur Napier, 38, Richmond:  criminal trespassing, 3rd degree

• Tyler A. Vanwinkle, 25, Berea:  unlawful transaction with a minor, 3rd degree

 

Feb. 5

• Deon Lamar Wilson, 51, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Anthony Doughtery, 53, Richmond:  failure to appear (5 counts)

• Christopher Scott Hurley, 49, Berea:  disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; indecent exposure, 2nd degree

• Tyler Hill, 24, Richmond:  burglary, 2nd degree

• Brandy Freeman, 42, Irvine:  failure to appear

• Laverne Denise Crutcher, 44, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition - $500 or more but less than $10,000; failure to appear (2 counts)

• Jessica Dawn McGraw, 43, Richmond:  failure to or improper signal; license to be in possession; failure to produce insurance card; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin)

Recommended for you