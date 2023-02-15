Madison County Detention Center: February 5 - 8, 2023

Feb. 5

• David Walters, 50, Richmond:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)

• Alexandria Noelle McIntyre, 20, Lexington:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance -1st; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; careless driving

• Rita Lynch, 60, McKee:  failure to appear

• Kenneth E. Richmond, 39, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place – 1st and 2nd offense

• Charles R. Delaney, 48, Richmond:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines; resisting arrest; disorderly conduct – 1st degree

Feb. 6

• Frank Joseph Black, 47, Berea:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol) 

• Whitney Latoya Muncy, 30, Richmond:  hold for court

• Dustin Farmer, 35, McKee:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (3 counts)

• Raymond Keith Thomas, 27, Richmond:  menacing; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon

• Rebecca G. Corona, 24, Richmond:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Charles J. Lear, 40, Berea:  theft of mail matter; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia. – buy/possess

• Donald Clark Rogers, 28, Richmond:  violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO

Feb. 7

• Demetrius Terell Marshall, 36, Richmond:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd or greater offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives); trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces), 1st offense; trafficking in a controlled substance 2nd degree, 1st offense (less than 100 D.U. drug unspecified Schedule 3); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; manslaughter, 2nd degree; tampering with physical evidence; failure to appear

• Matthew Jordan Young, 27, Mt. Vernon:  hold for court

• Leslie Dawn Vanwinkle, 48, McKee:  hold for court

• Allison P. Young, II, 22, Mt. Vernon:  hold for court

• Jennifer Harvey, 36, Owingsville:  hold for court

• Kilburn Campbell, 50, Winchester:  hold for court

• Stephen Craig Calhoun, 48, Hindman:  hold for court

• James E. Hicks, 45, Richmond:  hold for court

• Natalie Baldwin, 34, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; theft by unlawful taking, all others, $500 but less than $1,000; tampering with physical evidence; failure of person/hospital/institution to report death of person

• Braaz A. Sawyer, 27, Richmond:  hold for court

• John E. Fowler, 50, Richmond:  hold for court

• Kristen J. Clark, 40, Irvine:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Kenneth J. Houlihan, 57, Irvine:  operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; disregarding a stop sign; fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle); reckless driving (2 counts); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Marcus W. Tucker, 33, Willisburg, Kansas:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Dusty Bowling, 33, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Shelby Engle, 26, Paris:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Frances J. Foster, 52, Berea:  speeding 26 mph or greater over speed limit; no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st;

possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle

• Kallie Isaacs, 32, Irvine:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition

Feb. 8

• Paul Quinton Harrison, 46, Berea:  serving parole violation warrant; failure to appear

• Tiffany P. Grant, 25, Berea:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Carl Eugene Ruppe, Jr., 43, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1ast offense (drug unspecified); illegal possession of a legend drug; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Faith Bowling, 69, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st

• James Gregory McKinney, 46, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Shawn Lee Lear, 44, Richmond:  hold for court

• Zachary Penwell, 41, Frankfort:  hold for court

• Charles D. West, 56, Richmond:  hold for court

• Frank D. Hinkle, 49, Richmond:  hold for court

• Cody Ballard, 31, Irvine:  failure to appear; non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Ashah Knight, 29, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Justino Beciez, 60, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Ryan Ozella Clark, 31, Richmond:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1t degree, 1st offense (cocaine)

