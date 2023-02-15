Madison County Detention Center: February 5 - 8, 2023

Feb. 5
• David Walters, 50, Richmond: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)
• Alexandria Noelle McIntyre, 20, Lexington: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance -1st; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; careless driving
• Rita Lynch, 60, McKee: failure to appear
• Kenneth E. Richmond, 39, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place – 1st and 2nd offense
• Charles R. Delaney, 48, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines; resisting arrest; disorderly conduct – 1st degree
Feb. 6
• Frank Joseph Black, 47, Berea: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Whitney Latoya Muncy, 30, Richmond: hold for court
• Dustin Farmer, 35, McKee: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (3 counts)
• Raymond Keith Thomas, 27, Richmond: menacing; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon
• Rebecca G. Corona, 24, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Charles J. Lear, 40, Berea: theft of mail matter; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia. – buy/possess
• Donald Clark Rogers, 28, Richmond: violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
Feb. 7
• Demetrius Terell Marshall, 36, Richmond: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd or greater offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives); trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces), 1st offense; trafficking in a controlled substance 2nd degree, 1st offense (less than 100 D.U. drug unspecified Schedule 3); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; manslaughter, 2nd degree; tampering with physical evidence; failure to appear
• Matthew Jordan Young, 27, Mt. Vernon: hold for court
• Leslie Dawn Vanwinkle, 48, McKee: hold for court
• Allison P. Young, II, 22, Mt. Vernon: hold for court
• Jennifer Harvey, 36, Owingsville: hold for court
• Kilburn Campbell, 50, Winchester: hold for court
• Stephen Craig Calhoun, 48, Hindman: hold for court
• James E. Hicks, 45, Richmond: hold for court
• Natalie Baldwin, 34, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; theft by unlawful taking, all others, $500 but less than $1,000; tampering with physical evidence; failure of person/hospital/institution to report death of person
• Braaz A. Sawyer, 27, Richmond: hold for court
• John E. Fowler, 50, Richmond: hold for court
• Kristen J. Clark, 40, Irvine: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Kenneth J. Houlihan, 57, Irvine: operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; disregarding a stop sign; fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle); reckless driving (2 counts); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Marcus W. Tucker, 33, Willisburg, Kansas: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Dusty Bowling, 33, Richmond: failure to appear
• Shelby Engle, 26, Paris: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Frances J. Foster, 52, Berea: speeding 26 mph or greater over speed limit; no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st;
possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle
• Kallie Isaacs, 32, Irvine: theft by unlawful taking or disposition
Feb. 8
• Paul Quinton Harrison, 46, Berea: serving parole violation warrant; failure to appear
• Tiffany P. Grant, 25, Berea: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Carl Eugene Ruppe, Jr., 43, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1ast offense (drug unspecified); illegal possession of a legend drug; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Faith Bowling, 69, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st
• James Gregory McKinney, 46, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Shawn Lee Lear, 44, Richmond: hold for court
• Zachary Penwell, 41, Frankfort: hold for court
• Charles D. West, 56, Richmond: hold for court
• Frank D. Hinkle, 49, Richmond: hold for court
• Cody Ballard, 31, Irvine: failure to appear; non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Ashah Knight, 29, Richmond: failure to appear
• Justino Beciez, 60, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Ryan Ozella Clark, 31, Richmond: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1t degree, 1st offense (cocaine)
