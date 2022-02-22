Madison County Detention Center: February 6 - 9, 2022

Feb. 6

• Juanita Lynn Kelly, 51, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree dating violence (minor injury)

• Kevin Coleman, 50, Richmond:  operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .0= - 1st; failure to or improper signal

• Martin Carroll, 36, Jackson:  serving parole violation warrant

• Justin Holder-Jones, 21, Richmond:  careless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited; possession of marijuana

• Curtis Douglas Jackson, 42, Berea:  no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; failure to wear seat belts; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; drug paraphernalia

• Timothy Dewane Isaacs, 51, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Brandon Keith Davidson, 36, McKee:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd or greater offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); no registration receipt; no registration plates

• Joshua Alexander, 28, Berea:  failure to appear

• Gregory S. Turner, 50, McKee:  failure to appear; disregarding stop sign; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; no operator’s – moped license; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license

• Joshua Logan Witt, 32, Richmond:  operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; falsely reporting an incident’ failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; leaving the scene of accident – failure to render aid or assistance

 Feb. 7

• Matthew Lewis, 24, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Patricia Ann Mays, 52, Berea: failure to appear

• Christopher Woods, 32, Richmond:  probation violation, for felony offense (2 counts); fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot)

• Nicole Simon, 43, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Crystal Long, 46, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Justin Eric Reed, 33, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree (drug unspecified); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; prescription controlled substance not in proper container – 1st offense

 Feb. 8

• Jonathan Ray Isaacs, 42, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Tabitha Lopez, 37, Pine Knott:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of marijuana

• Michael C. Sanchez, 46, Pine Knot:  serving parole violation warrant; failure to appear; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, less than $1,000; public intoxication, controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified)

• Michelle Nicole Wilson, 48, Berea:  failure to appear

• Bobbi Sturgill, 26, Berea:  failure to appear

• Tara Danielle Garner, 35, Richmond:  driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense

• Miranda L. Sizemore, 32, McKee:  failure to appear

• Brady Sisman, 19, Richmond:  rape, 1st degree; tampering with physical evidence; possess/view matter portraying sexual performance by a minor; unlawful transaction with a minor, 1st – illegal sex act, under 16 years of age; promoting a minor (under 16) in sexual performance; indecent exposure, 1st degree, 1st offense; sexual abuse, 2nd degree

• Jason Dawson, 44, Berea:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Lauren Page Arnold, 32, Berea:  failure to appear; murder; wanton endangerment – 1st degree; failure to appear (4 counts); non-payment of court costs, fee, or fines

• Kevin Intorre, 33, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; probation violation, for felony offense (2 counts)

 Feb. 9 

 

• Steven Miller, 32, Berea:  failure to appear

• Jacob Lane Newman, 36, Combs:  contempt of court, libel, slander, resistance to order

• Jamie Rawlins, 39, Richmond:  parole violation (for technical violation)

• Chelsea Saylor, 30, Richmond:  hold for court

• Eric Ison, 31, Whitesburg:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (3 counts; drug paraphernalia -buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)

• Jessica E. Davenport, 43, Richmond:  possession of burglary tools; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; failure to appear

• Benjamin Patrick Gay, 55, Berea:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Skye Lee Greene, 34, Irvine:  failure to appear.

