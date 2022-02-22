Madison County Detention Center: February 6 - 9, 2022

Feb. 6
• Juanita Lynn Kelly, 51, Richmond: assault, 4th degree dating violence (minor injury)
• Kevin Coleman, 50, Richmond: operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .0= - 1st; failure to or improper signal
• Martin Carroll, 36, Jackson: serving parole violation warrant
• Justin Holder-Jones, 21, Richmond: careless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited; possession of marijuana
• Curtis Douglas Jackson, 42, Berea: no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; failure to wear seat belts; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; drug paraphernalia
• Timothy Dewane Isaacs, 51, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Brandon Keith Davidson, 36, McKee: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd or greater offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); no registration receipt; no registration plates
• Joshua Alexander, 28, Berea: failure to appear
• Gregory S. Turner, 50, McKee: failure to appear; disregarding stop sign; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; no operator’s – moped license; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license
• Joshua Logan Witt, 32, Richmond: operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; falsely reporting an incident’ failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; leaving the scene of accident – failure to render aid or assistance
Feb. 7
• Matthew Lewis, 24, Richmond: failure to appear
• Patricia Ann Mays, 52, Berea: failure to appear
• Christopher Woods, 32, Richmond: probation violation, for felony offense (2 counts); fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot)
• Nicole Simon, 43, Richmond: failure to appear
• Crystal Long, 46, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Justin Eric Reed, 33, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree (drug unspecified); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; prescription controlled substance not in proper container – 1st offense
Feb. 8
• Jonathan Ray Isaacs, 42, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Tabitha Lopez, 37, Pine Knott: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of marijuana
• Michael C. Sanchez, 46, Pine Knot: serving parole violation warrant; failure to appear; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, less than $1,000; public intoxication, controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified)
• Michelle Nicole Wilson, 48, Berea: failure to appear
• Bobbi Sturgill, 26, Berea: failure to appear
• Tara Danielle Garner, 35, Richmond: driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense
• Miranda L. Sizemore, 32, McKee: failure to appear
• Brady Sisman, 19, Richmond: rape, 1st degree; tampering with physical evidence; possess/view matter portraying sexual performance by a minor; unlawful transaction with a minor, 1st – illegal sex act, under 16 years of age; promoting a minor (under 16) in sexual performance; indecent exposure, 1st degree, 1st offense; sexual abuse, 2nd degree
• Jason Dawson, 44, Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Lauren Page Arnold, 32, Berea: failure to appear; murder; wanton endangerment – 1st degree; failure to appear (4 counts); non-payment of court costs, fee, or fines
• Kevin Intorre, 33, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; probation violation, for felony offense (2 counts)
Feb. 9
• Steven Miller, 32, Berea: failure to appear
• Jacob Lane Newman, 36, Combs: contempt of court, libel, slander, resistance to order
• Jamie Rawlins, 39, Richmond: parole violation (for technical violation)
• Chelsea Saylor, 30, Richmond: hold for court
• Eric Ison, 31, Whitesburg: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (3 counts; drug paraphernalia -buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)
• Jessica E. Davenport, 43, Richmond: possession of burglary tools; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; failure to appear
• Benjamin Patrick Gay, 55, Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Skye Lee Greene, 34, Irvine: failure to appear.
