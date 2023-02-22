Madison County Detention Center: February 9 - 11, 2023

Feb. 9
• Cassandra B. Mansfield, 40, Richmond: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – drug unspecified; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon
• Laura Brant, 41, Berea: disorderly conduct, 2nd degree
• Leeann A. White, 43, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree
• Samantha Bettis, 36, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); failure to appear; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Melissa Rebecca Smith-Abner, 45, Berea: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• T’aaryon J. Newcomb, 19, Lexington: terroristic threatening, 2nd degree
• Jessica Sue Kelley, 31, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Arthur Holbrook, 39, not specified: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
Feb. 10
• Timothy J. Burns, 47, Richmond: failure to produce insurance card; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; failure to appear
• Casey E. Holbrook, 38, Richmond: serving parole violation warrant; theft of identity of another without consent; possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Ozum Bal, 38, Lexington: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Dwight Barry, 34, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); menacing; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Katy Hill, 50, Frankfort: probation violation (for felony offense)
• David Allen Ray, Jr., 31, Crab Orchard: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury); strangulation, 2nd degree; robbery, 2nd degree
• Amanda Sue Erb, 39, Richmond: failure to appear
• James Mason Spicer, 24, Richmond: hold for court
• Reuben Wayne Clark, 32, Richmond: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Robert Reynolds, 38, Cannon: failure to appear
• Justin Allen Wayne Mosley, 30, Richmond: serving parole violation warrant
• Jessica R. Jewell, 39, Berea: assault, 2nd degree – domestic violence
• Haley Acevedo, 23, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree (drug unspecified)
• Richard Allen Quarles, 47, Richmond: criminal trespassing – 3rd degree
• Christopher David Taylor, 38, Richmond: probation violation (for felony offense); burglary, 1st degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition – firearm; criminal mischief, 3rd degree; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; unlawful transaction with a minor, 2nd degree; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
Feb. 11
• David A. Duncan, 22, Berry: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Brandy Ann Lamb, 45, Richmond: failure to appear
• Madison Taylor Parr, 20, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st
• Joseph K. McDonald, 40, Richmond: parole violation (for a technical violation)
• Larry K. Thacker, 44, Berea: drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine); failure to appear, citation of misdemeanor
• Jeri Meshell Sneed, 35, Richmond: failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); promoting contraband – 1st degree
• William K. McFarland, 46, Richmond: failure to appear (3 counts); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)
• Michelle Stocker, 47, Berea: failure to appear
• Robert Tipton, 50, Stanton: burglary, 2nd degree
• Maxine Powell Kent, 53, Doraville, Georgia: speeding 23 mph over limit; failure to wear seat belts; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; reckless driving; failure to or improper signal; disregarding stop sign; failure to produce insurance card
• Robert Hall, 55, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
