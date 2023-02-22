Madison County Detention Center: February 9 - 11, 2023

Feb. 9

• Cassandra B. Mansfield, 40, Richmond:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – drug unspecified; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon

• Laura Brant, 41, Berea:  disorderly conduct, 2nd degree

• Leeann A. White, 43, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree

• Samantha Bettis, 36, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); failure to appear; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Melissa Rebecca Smith-Abner, 45, Berea:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• T’aaryon J. Newcomb, 19, Lexington:  terroristic threatening, 2nd degree

• Jessica Sue Kelley, 31, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Arthur Holbrook, 39, not specified:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

Feb. 10

• Timothy J. Burns, 47, Richmond:  failure to produce insurance card; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; failure to appear

• Casey E. Holbrook, 38, Richmond:  serving parole violation warrant; theft of identity of another without consent; possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Ozum Bal, 38, Lexington:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Dwight Barry, 34, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); menacing; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Katy Hill, 50, Frankfort:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• David Allen Ray, Jr., 31, Crab Orchard:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury); strangulation, 2nd degree; robbery, 2nd degree

• Amanda Sue Erb, 39, Richmond:  failure to appear

• James Mason Spicer, 24, Richmond:  hold for court

• Reuben Wayne Clark, 32, Richmond:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• Robert Reynolds, 38, Cannon:  failure to appear

• Justin Allen Wayne Mosley, 30, Richmond:  serving parole violation warrant

• Jessica R. Jewell, 39, Berea:  assault, 2nd degree – domestic violence

• Haley Acevedo, 23, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree (drug unspecified)

• Richard Allen Quarles, 47, Richmond:  criminal trespassing – 3rd degree

• Christopher David Taylor, 38, Richmond:  probation violation (for felony offense); burglary, 1st degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition – firearm; criminal mischief, 3rd degree; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; unlawful transaction with a minor, 2nd degree; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Feb. 11

• David A. Duncan, 22, Berry:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Brandy Ann Lamb, 45, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Madison Taylor Parr, 20, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st

• Joseph K. McDonald, 40, Richmond:  parole violation (for a technical violation)

• Larry K. Thacker, 44, Berea:  drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine); failure to appear, citation of misdemeanor

• Jeri Meshell Sneed, 35, Richmond:  failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); promoting contraband – 1st degree

• William K. McFarland, 46, Richmond:  failure to appear (3 counts); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)

• Michelle Stocker, 47, Berea:  failure to appear

• Robert Tipton, 50, Stanton:  burglary, 2nd degree

• Maxine Powell Kent, 53, Doraville, Georgia:  speeding 23 mph over limit; failure to wear seat belts; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; reckless driving; failure to or improper signal; disregarding stop sign; failure to produce insurance card

• Robert Hall, 55, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

