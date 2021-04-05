• Chelsey Geiger, 26, Waco, theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting under $500

• Samuel Geames, 38, Waco, theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting under $500

• Samuel Estes, 40, Richmond, terroristic threatening 3rd degree

• James Truitt, 46, Berea, fleeing or evading police 2nd degree (on foot), criminal mischief 2nd degree, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, resisting arrest

• Joseph Landers, 34, Cincinnati, Ohio, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st, disregarding a traffic control device – traffic light, reckless driving

• Noah Howell, 33, Richmond, probation violation for technical violation

• Russell Rogers, 44, Irvine, KY, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines (2 counts)

• Alexandria Smith, 33, Richmond, theft of identity of another without consent, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order

• Christopher Beaty, 28, Richmond, robbery 1st degree, assault 1st degree, assault 2nd degree, fleeing or evading police 2nd degree (on foot), criminal mischief 3rd degree

• Raymond Rodriguez, 32, Berea, serving time

• Thomas Dawes, 20, Richmond, assault 4th degree – domestic violence – minor injury

• William Lawson, 48, Richmond, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), resisting arrest, menacing

• Sarah Griffin, 31, Richmond, probation violation for felony offense

• Shawn Damrell, 44, Berea, serving parole violation warrant

• Jamez Chenault, 27, Richmond, failure to appear

• Sean Zocklein, 40, Berea, probation violation – for felony offense, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order

