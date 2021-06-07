Madison County Detention Center: Friday, June 4, 2021

• Mark Jackson, 51, Big Hill, KY:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Haley Clay, 22, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st (aggravated circumstances)

• Victor Stafford, 50, Richmond:  charges not yet posted

• Michael Glennon, 39, Berea:  fugitive from another state – warrant required

• Tony King, 59, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Michael Brooks, 44, Bypro, KY:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence o alcohol -2nd (aggravated circumstances); operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; ignition interlock driver LIC – use violation; operating motor vehicle/motor cycle function with out ignition interlock device; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in vehicle prohibited; leaving the scene of an accident – failure to render aid or assistance

• Kevin Estepp, 43, Richmond:  failure to appear (2 counts); failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor

• Angela Leistner, 35, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified

