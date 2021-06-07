Madison County Detention Center: Friday, June 4, 2021

• Mark Jackson, 51, Big Hill, KY: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Haley Clay, 22, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st (aggravated circumstances)
• Victor Stafford, 50, Richmond: charges not yet posted
• Michael Glennon, 39, Berea: fugitive from another state – warrant required
• Tony King, 59, Richmond: failure to appear
• Michael Brooks, 44, Bypro, KY: operating a motor vehicle under the influence o alcohol -2nd (aggravated circumstances); operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; ignition interlock driver LIC – use violation; operating motor vehicle/motor cycle function with out ignition interlock device; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in vehicle prohibited; leaving the scene of an accident – failure to render aid or assistance
• Kevin Estepp, 43, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts); failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor
• Angela Leistner, 35, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified
