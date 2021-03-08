Madison County Detention Center Friday, March 5, 2021

• Crystal Long, 45, Richmond, criminal trespassing 3rd degree

• Miranda Lawson, 28, Richmond, disorderly conduct 2nd degree, resisting arrest, assault 3rd degree – police officer or parole officer

• Robert Griffin, 56, Beattyville, KY, failure to appear -  citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)

• Billy Hisle, 25, Berea, failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor (3 counts)

• Corey Anderson, 28, Corbin, KY, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order (2 counts)

• Kathleen Flannery, 40, Richmond, failure to or improper signal, trafficking in a controlled substance 1st offense (heroin)

• Brian Navarrete, 27, Chicago, IL, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (cocaine), possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Willie Stone, 42, Berea, strangulation 1st degree

