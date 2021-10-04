Madison County Detention Center: Friday, October 1, 2021

• Chad Chase, 45, Richmond: failure to appear
• Armoni Scott, 22, Louisville: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Jason Kelly, 39, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance -1st (aggravated circumstances)
• Christopher Walker, 45, Richmond: failure to comply with sex offender registration (1st offense); probation violation for felony offense)
• Jonathan Denton, 39, Berea: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence), minor injury; strangulation, 1st degree; unlawful imprisonment – 1st degree; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines 9 (2 counts)
• Christopher Coffey, 38, Berea: failure to wear seat belts; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security 1st offense; improper display of registration plates; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure to surrender revoked operator’s license
• Jessica Thomas, 30, McKee: burglary, 3rd degree; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Jesse Garcia, 22, Sadieville: serving time
• Charles Adams, 38, Berea: careless driving; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/securities, 1st offense; improper display of registration plates; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08-1st
• Jacob Taylor, 24, Richmond: assault, 2nd degree, domestic violence; criminal mischief 2nd degree; stalking, 1st degree; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (cocaine); possession of marijuana
• Aaron Estell-Bradshaw, 27, Richmond: disregarding a stop sign; trafficking in a controlled substance, 2nd or greater offense (heroin); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 4 grams cocaine)
• Carrington Roberts, 30, Richmond: assault, 2nd degree; unlawful imprisonment – 2nd degree; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree
• Ryan Rigsby, 35, Richmond: criminal abuse, 1st degree – child 12 or under
