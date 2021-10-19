Madison County Detention Center: Friday, October 15, 2021

• Natasha Samples, 25, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• James DeBord, 36, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Thomas Douglas, 53, Jeffersonville:  failure to appear

• Tyler Hensley, 20, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Demetrius Hill, 42, Richmond:  serving warrant (for other police agency); parole violation (for technical violation)

• Joshua Riddle, 32, Richmond:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Kelli Parrett, 31, Richmond:  failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, 1st; failure to wear seat belts; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substance -1st; operating vehicle with expired operator’s license; assault, 4th degree, dating violence (no visible injury)

• Leanna Campbell, 36, Lexington:  serving warrant (for other police agency)

• Robert Benjamin, 29, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); resisting arrest

• Gregory Seney, 43, Lancaster:  failure to appear

• James Smith, 57, Waco:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree (methamphetamine)

• Donald Hurt, 61, Waco:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

