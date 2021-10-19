Madison County Detention Center: Friday, October 15, 2021

• Natasha Samples, 25, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• James DeBord, 36, Richmond: failure to appear
• Thomas Douglas, 53, Jeffersonville: failure to appear
• Tyler Hensley, 20, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Demetrius Hill, 42, Richmond: serving warrant (for other police agency); parole violation (for technical violation)
• Joshua Riddle, 32, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Kelli Parrett, 31, Richmond: failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, 1st; failure to wear seat belts; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substance -1st; operating vehicle with expired operator’s license; assault, 4th degree, dating violence (no visible injury)
• Leanna Campbell, 36, Lexington: serving warrant (for other police agency)
• Robert Benjamin, 29, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); resisting arrest
• Gregory Seney, 43, Lancaster: failure to appear
• James Smith, 57, Waco: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree (methamphetamine)
• Donald Hurt, 61, Waco: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
