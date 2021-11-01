Madison County Detention Center: Friday, October 29, 2021

• Larry Matthew Collins, 38, West Liberty: failure to appear
• Christopher Creech, 38, Richmond: violation of a foreign EPO/DVO
• Daniel Damrell, 29, Richmond: failure to appear
• Christina A. Denny, 55, Richmond: criminal mischief, 1st degree; leaving the scene of an accident – failure to render aid or assistance
• James Drake Fitzpatrick, 25, Richmond: theft of identity of another without consent; falst statement to obtain/increase benefits $1,000+
• Patrick Wayne Harvey, 50, Richmond: reckless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Isaac Hopkins, 22, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Kelly Keaton, 56, Salt Lick: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance – 1st; leaving the scene of an accident – failure to render aid or assistance; operating a motor vehicle with expired operator’s license
• Zachary Lawson, 23, Williamsburg: serving time
• William Richard Owen, 41, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Adriana Danielle Reams, 22, London: criminal mischief, 1st degree (2 counts); theft by unlawful taking, all others, $1,000 but less than $10,000
• Christopher W. Richardson, age not correctly stated in report, Liberty: serving time
