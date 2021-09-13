Madison County Detention Center: Friday, September 10, 2021

• Amanda Hopkins, 42, Berea:  non-payment of court costs, fees or fines; failure to appear

• Jarod Baker, 37, Richmond:  non-payment of court costs, fees or fines (3 counts)

• Terry Anglin, 44, Berea:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance -1st offense; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified: drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Jennifer Williams, 33, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Zachary Stallard, 22, Frankfort:  probation violation (for misdemeanor offense); serving bench warrant for court

• Jonathon Blasdell, 39, Berea:  speeding 25 mph over limit; failure to wear seat belts; reckless driving; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st offense

• Christian Cameron, 18, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

Tags

Recommended for you