Madison County Detention Center: Friday, September 17, 2021

• Kenneth Couch, 40, Richmond:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Regina Bellamy, 45, not given:  serving parole violation warrant; failure to appear

• Christian Gomez, 20, Huntsville, Alabama:  no tail lamps; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance – 1st; tampering with physical evidence; possession of marijuana

• Stephen Dean, 32, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); resisting arrest; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 3rd or greater offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; probation violation (for felony offense)

• Jeremy Gadd, 31, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; no registration plates; no registration receipt

• Jeffrey Farmer, 35, Richmond: failure to appear

• Rick Guillen, 62, Richmond:  possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces), 1st offense; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Jeremy Guillen, 34, Richmond:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 4 grams cocaine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Ashley Fee, 21, Richmond:  failure to appear

Tags

Recommended for you