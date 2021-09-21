Madison County Detention Center: Friday, September 17, 2021

• Kenneth Couch, 40, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Regina Bellamy, 45, not given: serving parole violation warrant; failure to appear
• Christian Gomez, 20, Huntsville, Alabama: no tail lamps; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance – 1st; tampering with physical evidence; possession of marijuana
• Stephen Dean, 32, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); resisting arrest; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 3rd or greater offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; probation violation (for felony offense)
• Jeremy Gadd, 31, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; no registration plates; no registration receipt
• Jeffrey Farmer, 35, Richmond: failure to appear
• Rick Guillen, 62, Richmond: possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces), 1st offense; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Jeremy Guillen, 34, Richmond: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 4 grams cocaine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Ashley Fee, 21, Richmond: failure to appear
