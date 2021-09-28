Madison County Detention Center: Friday, September 24, 2021

• Henry Stutz, 20, not given: failure to appear
• Jesse Dalton, 38, Berea: failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Bradley Ashcraft, 39, Richmond: failure to appear
• Dorthy Bower, 57, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Vontrell Shaw, 47, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order (2 counts)
• Gregory Williams, 59, Richmond: speeding, 23 mph over limit; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Kacey Neeley, 29, Berea: burglary, 3rd degree; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• James Middleton, 55, Berea: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1st (aggravated circumstances)
• Jacob Cain, 23, Berea: assault, 4th degree (minor injury)
• Courtney Martin, 25, Paint Lick: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Phillip Cain, 43, not given: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
