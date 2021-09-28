Madison County Detention Center: Friday, September 24, 2021

• Henry Stutz, 20, not given:  failure to appear

• Jesse Dalton, 38, Berea:  failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Bradley Ashcraft, 39, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Dorthy Bower, 57, Richmond:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Vontrell Shaw, 47, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order (2 counts)

• Gregory Williams, 59, Richmond:  speeding, 23 mph over limit; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• Kacey Neeley, 29, Berea:  burglary, 3rd degree; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• James Middleton, 55, Berea:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1st (aggravated circumstances)

• Jacob Cain, 23, Berea:  assault, 4th degree (minor injury)

• Courtney Martin, 25, Paint Lick:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Phillip Cain, 43, not given:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

