June 26
• Katherine Conley, 47, Richmond, reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, failure to notify address change to department of transportation, prescription controlled substance not in proper container, possession of controlled substance (drug unspecified)
• Jessica Kincaid, 34, Richmond, public intoxication –controlled substance (excludes alcohol), resisting arrest
• Harry McChesney, 62, Nicholasville, operating a motor vehicle under the influence alcohol/drugs/etc., possession of marijuana, rear license not illuminated
• Ronald Rachford, 37, Richmond, public intocxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol), fleeing or evading police (on foot), burglary, tampering with physical evidence, buy/possess drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance (heroin), possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine)
• Sapphira Schlomann, 24, Richmond, harassing communications, burglary
June 27
• Dwight Barry, 31, Richmond, indecent exposure (two counts), public intoxication- controlled substance (excludes alcohol), disorderly conduct, theft by unlawful taking or disposition- shoplifting under $500
• Brian Blair, 31, Berea, failure to appear citation for misdemeanor
• James Brown, 24, Canoga Park, alcohol intoxication in a public place
• Sean Chasteen, 33, Richmond, public intoxication- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Robert Coney, 32, Richmond, burglary, criminal mischief, public intoxication- controlled substance (excludes alcohol
• Aaron Couch, 19, Berea, theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting under $500, fleeing or evading police (on foot), resisting arrest
• Jeffery Dennler, 64, Kingwood, alcohol intoxication in a public place
• Gene Denny, 55, Richmond, buy/possess drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm by convicted felon, tampering with physical evidence, promoting contraband, traffic in controlled substance (heroin)
• Jennifer Eversole, 48, Pikeville, public intoxication- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Terrance Fitts, 49, Dayton, traffic in controlled substance (heroin), traffic in controlled substance (> or = 20 BUT), buy/possess drug paraphernalia, theft of identity of another w/o consent, probation violation (for felony offense)
• Terry Hawley, 24, Lancaster, public intoxication- controlled substance (excludes alcohol), possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine)
• Jesse Ogletree, 31,Richmond, possession of marijuana, tampering with physical evidence
• Sapphira Schlomann, 24, Richmond, harassing communications, burglary
• Jordan Swinney, 23, Berea, operating on a suspended or revoked license, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, improper start from parked position, fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle)
• Steven Winkler, 31, Richmond, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., buy/possess drug paraphernalia
• Douglas Winters, 32, alcohol intoxication in a public place
June 28
• Samantha Cecil, 38, Pikeville, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of controlled substance (drug unspecified)
• Christopher Couch, 36, Richmond, violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Aaron Ferrell, 31, Richmond, assault
• Zachary Goebel, 29, Mount Vernon, failure to appear (citation for misdemeanor), failure to appear
• Brady Mayhan, 22, Foster City, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., failure of non-owner operatior to maintain required insurance
• Kristina Rigsby, 30, Berea, obstructed vision and/or windshield, no brake lights, possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine)
• Donald Wynn, 32, Berea, assault
June 29
• Dakota Baldwin, 23, Richmond, theft of mail matter, theft by unlawful taking or disposition contents from vehicle under $500, fraudulent use of credit card $500<$10,000, theft by deception- includes cold checks under $10,000
• Darshea Bruck, 18, Richmond, assault, resisting arrest
• Misty Martinez, 39, Richmond, probation violation (for felony offense)
• Johnathan Reeves, 24, Lexington, assault, criminal mischief
June 30
• Amy Fuson, 38, Richmond, probation violation (for felony offense)
• Darren Gray, 46, Georgetown, C.D.L. (operating vehicle while suspended)
• Stephanie Lewis, 34, Berea, public intoxication-controlled substance (excludes alcohol), criminal trespassing
• Manual Metcalf, 30, Barstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place, criminal mischief
• Amanda Mulligan, 33, public intoxication –controlled substance (excludes alcohol), operating on a suspended or revoked operating license
• Paul Townsend, 36, Richmond, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), boy/possess drug paraphernalia
• James Willis 30, Paint Lick, possession of controlled substance (heroin)
July 1
• Shannon Abell, 43, Berea, possession controlled substance (drug unspecified), tampering with physical evidence, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine)
• Elon Engleman, 44, Cincinnati, failure to appear
• Joshua Freitas, 28, Richmond, alcohol intoxication in a public place
• Cassie Gunn, 32, Richmond, probation violation (for felony offense)
• Shonna Hager, 40, Richmond, public intoxication-controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Taylor Isaacs, 22, Richmond, buy/possess drug paraphernalia, traffic in controlled substance
• Raymond Kelly, 46, Irvine, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., prescription controlled substance not in proper container, possession of marijuana
• Stephanie Lewis, 34, Berea, public intoxication-controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Nicholas Lyons, 37, Columbus, speeding 15 MPH over limit (tow counts), operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., buy/possess drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession controlled substance (drug unspecified) (two counts), possession of marijuana (two counts), engaging in organized crime, traffic in a controlled substance,
• Derrick Mitchell, 20 Knoxville, tampering with physical evidence, traffic in a controlled substance (drug unspecified), possession of marijuana
• Melissa Richard, 46, Berea, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), buy/possess drug paraphernalia
• Lindsay Robnet, 41, Grove City, buy/possess drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession controlled substance (drug unspecified) (three counts), possession of marijuana
• Ricky Slone, 52, Richmond, alcohol intoxication in a public place
July 2
• Chad Allen, 39, Berea, theft by unlawful taking or disposition shoplifting under $500
• James Broughton, 40, Lexington, careless driving, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., Leaving scene of accident- failure to render aid or assist, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession controlled substance (drug unspecified) (two counts)
• Bobby Cook, 34, Berea, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs/alcohol/etc., criminal mischief (two counts), resisting arrest, assault- police officer or probation officer, disorderly conduct, possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle
• Johnathan Grosswiler, 42, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of drugs/alcohol/etc., wanton endangerment, no registration plates
• George Landfair, 22, Richmond, buy/possess drug paraphernalia, traffic in a controlled substance (heroin), possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified)
• Roy McCollum, 47, Richmond, operating motor vehicle under the influence of drugs/alcohol/etc., failure to wear seatbelts, no registration plates, failure to produce insurance card, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine)
• Anthony Richardson, 26, Berea, criminal possession of forged instrument, theft by deception- including cold checks under $500
• Brandon Royster, 19, Richmond, assault, possession of marijuana, buy/possess drug paraphernalia
• Fredrick Williams, 38, Antioch, criminal trespassing
