Madison County Detention Center: January 1 - 3, 2023

January 1

• Thomas Christopher Begley, 49, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st

• Lynn L. Bowman, 69, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree

• Latoyia Nicole Childers, 29, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; criminal trespassing – 3rd degree

• Brad Edwards, 38, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; strangulation, 1st degree

• Edward Douglas Hamilton, 53, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Lloyd Douglas Hamilton, 53, Richmond:  theft of mail matter

• Jacob Lee Henry, 27, Irvine:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Terry L. Herald, 50, Richmond:  harassment – physical contact – no injury; criminal mischief – 1st degree; giving officer false identifying information; resisting arrest

• Timothy William Hoffman, 42, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)’ drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Austin Krug, 25, Mt. Vernon:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Lacinda Oliver, 41, LaFayette, Tennessee:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• William Richard Owen, 42, Richmond:  criminal trespassing – 3rd degree

• Shauna Michelle Steger, 36, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

January 2

• Carson W. Abner, 21, Berea:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses)

• Christopher Carr, 28, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury; (2 counts); terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; wanton endangerment – 2nd degree; fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (on foot); criminal mischief, 3rd degree

• Curtis Rodriquez Jones, 37, Lexington:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses)

• Steven Kelly, 71, Richmond:  improper use of blue lights

• Gary Lee McNally, 57, Mt. Vernon:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Kristy Napier, 41, Irvine:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. .08 – 3rd

• Dustin Dean Reynolds, 29, Ravenna:  failure to appear

• Elizabeth Sizemore, 59, Irvine:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Brent Watson, 28, Louisville:  failure to appear; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

January 3

• Angela N. Brown, 29, Lancaster:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1s offense (cocaine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine)

• Harley D. Jones, 28, Lancaster:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license

• Leann A. White, 43, Richmond:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Jerry Edington, 45, Richmond:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• Shannon Matthew Mullikin, 42, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); tampering with physical evidence

• Roy Keith Cope, 37, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); failure to or improper signal; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st; failure to produce insurance card; failure to appear (2 counts)

• Samuel Adkins, 49, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 3rd degree, 1st offense (less than or equal to dosage units’ drug unspecified); possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; persistent felony offender I

