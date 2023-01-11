Madison County Detention Center: January 1 - 4, 2023

January 1
• Thomas Christopher Begley, 49, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st
• Lynn L. Bowman, 69, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree
• Latoyia Nicole Childers, 29, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; criminal trespassing – 3rd degree
• Brad Edwards, 38, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; strangulation, 1st degree
• Edward Douglas Hamilton, 53, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Lloyd Douglas Hamilton, 53, Richmond: theft of mail matter
• Jacob Lee Henry, 27, Irvine: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Terry L. Herald, 50, Richmond: harassment – physical contact – no injury; criminal mischief – 1st degree; giving officer false identifying information; resisting arrest
• Timothy William Hoffman, 42, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)’ drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Austin Krug, 25, Mt. Vernon: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Lacinda Oliver, 41, LaFayette, Tennessee: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• William Richard Owen, 42, Richmond: criminal trespassing – 3rd degree
• Shauna Michelle Steger, 36, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
January 2
• Carson W. Abner, 21, Berea: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses)
• Christopher Carr, 28, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury; (2 counts); terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; wanton endangerment – 2nd degree; fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (on foot); criminal mischief, 3rd degree
• Curtis Rodriquez Jones, 37, Lexington: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses)
• Steven Kelly, 71, Richmond: improper use of blue lights
• Gary Lee McNally, 57, Mt. Vernon: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Kristy Napier, 41, Irvine: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. .08 – 3rd
• Dustin Dean Reynolds, 29, Ravenna: failure to appear
• Elizabeth Sizemore, 59, Irvine: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Brent Watson, 28, Louisville: failure to appear; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
January 3
• Angela N. Brown, 29, Lancaster: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1s offense (cocaine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine)
• Harley D. Jones, 28, Lancaster: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license
• Leann A. White, 43, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Jerry Edington, 45, Richmond: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Shannon Matthew Mullikin, 42, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); tampering with physical evidence
• Roy Keith Cope, 37, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); failure to or improper signal; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st; failure to produce insurance card; failure to appear (2 counts)
• Samuel Adkins, 49, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 3rd degree, 1st offense (less than or equal to dosage units’ drug unspecified); possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; persistent felony offender I
• Justino Beciez, 50, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses)
• Alexis G. Perez, 19, Crab Orchard: driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st
January 4
• Tommy Crain, 34, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines (2 counts)
• Daniel J. Hunsucker, 36, Richmond: failure to appear; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st; careless driving; failure to produce insurance card
• Nathan Curtis, 48, Richmond: criminal trespassing – 3rd degree; disorderly conduct, 2hd degree; resisting arrest
• Christina Bates, 52, Lexington: theft by deception – include cold checks, $1,000 but less than $10,000
• Brandon Lee Johnson, 28, Richmond: hold for court
• Matthew Thomas King, 37, Richmond: hold for court
• Tara N. Coffey, 31, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (2 counts); failure to appear
• Leslie R. Maggard, 50, Richmond: probation violation, for felony offense (2 counts)
• Larry Allen Davenport, 51. Berea: failure to wear seat belts; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; license to be in possession; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1at
• Nicholia Smith, 52, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; probation violation (for felony offense)
• Travis Mullins, 48, Berea: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -2nd
• Robert Steven Jones, 55, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1st; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle
