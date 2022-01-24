Madison County Detention Center: January 11-12, 2022

Jan. 11
• Charles Bruce Adams, 38, Berea: failure to appear
• Mary Thornberry. 42, Dry Ridge: no registration receipt; no registration plates; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08-1st
• William Shane Willis, 37, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st; leaving the scene of an accident – failure to render aid or assistance; driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense
• Larry A. King, 49, Richmond: failure to appear
• Steven Emanuel Coffey, 41, Berea: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Vester L. Rose, 52, McKee: failure to appear
• Craig A. Taylor, 33, Berea: bail jumping, 1st degree; persistent felony offender I; failure to appear (2 counts)
• Storm Roop, 29, London: violations of conditions of release
• Rebecca Charles Evans, 42, Morinci, Michigan: failure to appear (2 counts)
• James Lawrence II, 29, Morinci, Michigan: fugitive from another state – warrant required
• Michael S. Gilbert, 26, McKee: failure to appear (2 counts)
Jan. 12
• Dakota Allen Holmberg, 18, Berea: assault, 4th degree (minor injury); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; resisting arrest
• Nico DeBellis, 19, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, under 21 years of age .02-.07; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited
• Joseph NMI Semonis, 49, Berea: failure to appear
• Percy Kirk, III, 49, Richmond: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Shawn J. Hearn, 49, Richmond: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Jacob Eston Williams, 20, Berea: failure to appear
• Angela Rene Hounshell, 35, Berea: operating on a suspended or reevoked operator’s license; operating motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1st (aggravated circumstances)
• Michael Ervin Griffith, 44, Richmond: license to be in possession; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to appear
• Steven Toler, 27, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1st
• Adron McKinney, 45, Broadhead: failure to appear
• Jeffery Todd Plowman, 47, Berea: operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance - 1at
• Harrison Scott, 30, Lexington: failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)
• Chandi Jefferson, 48, Lexington: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); tampering with physical evidence
• Antonio Lozada Hernandez, 34, Richmond: speeding, 26 mph or greater over speed limit; reckless driving; no operator’s – moped license; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substances -1st
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.