Madison County Detention Center: January 11-12, 2022

Jan. 11

• Charles Bruce Adams, 38, Berea:  failure to appear

• Mary Thornberry. 42, Dry Ridge:  no registration receipt; no registration plates; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08-1st

• William Shane Willis, 37, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st; leaving the scene of an accident – failure to render aid or assistance; driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense

• Larry A. King, 49, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Steven Emanuel Coffey, 41, Berea:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Vester L. Rose, 52, McKee:  failure to appear

• Craig A. Taylor, 33, Berea:  bail jumping, 1st degree; persistent felony offender I; failure to appear (2 counts)

• Storm Roop, 29, London:  violations of conditions of release

• Rebecca Charles Evans, 42, Morinci, Michigan: failure to appear (2 counts)

• James Lawrence II, 29, Morinci, Michigan:  fugitive from another state – warrant required

• Michael S. Gilbert, 26, McKee:  failure to appear (2 counts)

 

Jan. 12

• Dakota Allen Holmberg, 18, Berea:  assault, 4th degree (minor injury); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; resisting arrest

• Nico DeBellis, 19, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, under 21 years of age .02-.07; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited

• Joseph NMI Semonis, 49, Berea:  failure to appear

• Percy Kirk, III, 49, Richmond:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• Shawn J. Hearn, 49, Richmond:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Jacob Eston Williams, 20, Berea:  failure to appear

• Angela Rene Hounshell, 35, Berea: operating on a suspended or reevoked operator’s license; operating motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1st (aggravated circumstances)

• Michael Ervin Griffith, 44, Richmond:  license to be in possession; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to appear

• Steven Toler, 27, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1st

• Adron McKinney, 45, Broadhead:  failure to appear

• Jeffery Todd Plowman, 47, Berea:  operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance - 1at

• Harrison Scott, 30, Lexington:  failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)

• Chandi Jefferson, 48, Lexington:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); tampering with physical evidence

• Antonio Lozada Hernandez, 34, Richmond:  speeding, 26 mph or greater over speed limit; reckless driving; no operator’s – moped license; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substances -1st

