Jan. 14
• Zachary Schaefer, 22, Richmond, assault 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury, strangulation 2nd degree
• Robert King, 45, Richmond, serving violation warrant
• Jason Gulley, 39, Richmond, possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree (drug unspecified), theft by unlawful taking or disposition all others $500 or more but less than $10,000
• Jalyn Hunter, 18, Richmond, assault 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Brock Johnson, 40, Lexington, failure to appear citation for misdemeanor
• Jennifer Money, 44, Richmond, failure to appear citation for misdemeanor
• Victor Stafford, 50, Richmond, probation violation (for felony offense), possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), buy/possess drug paraphernalia
• Keith Johnson, 53, Ashland, KY, giving officer false identifying information, failure to appear citation for misdemeanor
• Peyton Clark, 32, Nicholasville, failure to appear citation for misdemeanor
• Elmer Grubb, 20, Richmond, assault 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury, terroristic threatening 3rd degree
• Lakeisha Childers, 40, Berea, assault 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Chelsey Thacker, 26, Berea, criminal mischief 1st degree
• Alicia Warren, 36, Nicholasville, failure to appear citation for misdemeanor
Jan. 15
• Lisa Sizemore, 54, Berea, theft by unlawful taking or disposition under $500, criminal trespassing 2nd degree
• Bobby Monk, 43, Richmond, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), promoting contraband 1st degree
• Derrick Miles, 31, Louisville, KY, probation violation (for misdemeanor)
• Tyler McKeehan, 26, Berea, serving parole violation warrant, assault 4th degree (no visible injury), assault 3rd degree inmate assault on a corrections employee
• Elmer Grubb, 20, Richmond, assault 4th degree (domestic violence), terroristic threatening 3rd degree
• John Haynes, 30, Richmond, failure to appear
• Josh Isaacs, 33, Richmond, theft by unlawful taking or disposition shoplifting under $500, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), buy/possess drug paraphernalia
• Travis Collins, 29, Berea, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
Jan. 16
• Carmen Rodriguez, 25, Richmond, failure to appear
• Jack Bishop, 51, Lancaster, KY, probation violation (for felony offense)
• Bryan Jones, 31, Richmond, tampering with prisoner monitoring device, escape 2nd degree, failure to appear (3 counts) contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
