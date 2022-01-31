Madison County Detention Center: January 13 - 16, 2022

Jan. 13

• Kevin Burns, 37, Irvine:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

ª Jessica Daughtery, 48, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Shawn Hendron, 41, London:  probation violation (for felony offense); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree; Burl Jordan, 53, Mt. Sterling:  failure to appear

• Kyle A. Barton, 38, Broadhead:  failure to appear

• Heather Leggett, 33, Cincinnati, Ohio:  failure to appear; fugitive from another state – warrant required

• Stacy Ray Abrams, 51, Paint Lick:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Daniel Lee Rose, 36, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol), 1st degree; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Pamela Baldwin, 57, McKee:  failure to appear; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting

• Chester L. Rose, 66, Richmond:  burglary 2nd degree

• Gregory Beeler, 56, Richmond: probation violation (for felony offense); failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Edward Lindsey, 51, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol -1st

 

Jan. 14

• Jimmy Dwayne Puckett, 53, Irvine:  failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor

• Lucas Wayne Shanks, 35, Waco:  serving parole violation warrant; non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Ashley Semones, 33, Berea:  criminal trespassing, 1st degree

• Kristen Tara Noble, 41, Busy:  parole violation (for felony offense)

• Christopher R. Underwood, 35, Lancaster:  failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor (3 counts)

• Scottie Boswell, 34, Berea:  failure to appear

• Christopher Howard, 50, Richmond:  failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)

 

Jan. 15

• Daniel Wayne Riddell, 45, Irvine:  failure to appear

• Jennifer Comstock, 31, Somerset: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Patrick Berry, 25, Berea:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st

• Steven Arthur Napier, 38, Richmond:  disorderly conduct, 1st degree

• Samantha Gorman, 30, Berea:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree (drug unspecified)

• Bradley Scott Lamb, 32, Richmond: failure to appear

 

 

Jan. 16

• Linda Perrin-Web, 56, Richmond:  operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; possession of marinuana; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Jackie L. Fryer, 48, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); failure to appear

• Tianna Marie Lakes, 29, Berea:  public intoxication (excludes alcohol)

• Michael Wayne Cope, 34, Berea:  failure to appear; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; giving officer false identifying information; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Steven Goins, 27, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• Chelsey Geiger, 27, Berea:  failure to appear

• Glenn Dana Partin, 47, Berea:  failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor

• David Ray Northern, 35, Berea:  failure to appear

• Dustin S. Hutchins, 25, Berea:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Hannah Robinson, 23, not given:  criminal trespass – 1st degree; possession of marijuana

• Jason Wampler, 37, Richmond:  driving on a DUI suspended license – 1st offense; failure to surrender revoked operator’s license

