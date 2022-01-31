Madison County Detention Center: January 13 - 16, 2022

Jan. 13
• Kevin Burns, 37, Irvine: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
ª Jessica Daughtery, 48, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Shawn Hendron, 41, London: probation violation (for felony offense); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree; Burl Jordan, 53, Mt. Sterling: failure to appear
• Kyle A. Barton, 38, Broadhead: failure to appear
• Heather Leggett, 33, Cincinnati, Ohio: failure to appear; fugitive from another state – warrant required
• Stacy Ray Abrams, 51, Paint Lick: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Daniel Lee Rose, 36, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol), 1st degree; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Pamela Baldwin, 57, McKee: failure to appear; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting
• Chester L. Rose, 66, Richmond: burglary 2nd degree
• Gregory Beeler, 56, Richmond: probation violation (for felony offense); failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Edward Lindsey, 51, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol -1st
Jan. 14
• Jimmy Dwayne Puckett, 53, Irvine: failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor
• Lucas Wayne Shanks, 35, Waco: serving parole violation warrant; non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Ashley Semones, 33, Berea: criminal trespassing, 1st degree
• Kristen Tara Noble, 41, Busy: parole violation (for felony offense)
• Christopher R. Underwood, 35, Lancaster: failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor (3 counts)
• Scottie Boswell, 34, Berea: failure to appear
• Christopher Howard, 50, Richmond: failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)
Jan. 15
• Daniel Wayne Riddell, 45, Irvine: failure to appear
• Jennifer Comstock, 31, Somerset: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Patrick Berry, 25, Berea: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st
• Steven Arthur Napier, 38, Richmond: disorderly conduct, 1st degree
• Samantha Gorman, 30, Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree (drug unspecified)
• Bradley Scott Lamb, 32, Richmond: failure to appear
Jan. 16
• Linda Perrin-Web, 56, Richmond: operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; possession of marinuana; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Jackie L. Fryer, 48, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); failure to appear
• Tianna Marie Lakes, 29, Berea: public intoxication (excludes alcohol)
• Michael Wayne Cope, 34, Berea: failure to appear; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; giving officer false identifying information; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Steven Goins, 27, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Chelsey Geiger, 27, Berea: failure to appear
• Glenn Dana Partin, 47, Berea: failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor
• David Ray Northern, 35, Berea: failure to appear
• Dustin S. Hutchins, 25, Berea: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Hannah Robinson, 23, not given: criminal trespass – 1st degree; possession of marijuana
• Jason Wampler, 37, Richmond: driving on a DUI suspended license – 1st offense; failure to surrender revoked operator’s license
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.