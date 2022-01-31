Madison County Detention Center: January 17 - 19, 2022

Jan. 17
• Andrew Williams, 56, Richmond: probation violation (for misdemeanor offense)
• Joe Moberly, 22, Richmond: serving time
• William Gilbert, 35, Berea: failure to wear seatbelts; driving on a DUI suspended license = 1st offense; failure to produce insurance card; failure to surrender revoked operator’s license, possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
Jan. 18
• Jaleel Campbell, 26, Cordova, Tennessee: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence), no visible injury; criminal mischief, 3rd degree; giving officer false identifying information
• Jim Bradley, Rhorer, 39, Richmond: failure to appear, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; criminal trespassing, 2nd degree
• Lisa Wagner, 49, Mt. Sterling: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Epaphorodite Hakizimana, 26, not given: operating on suspended or revoked license; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security -1st offense; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol – 1st; careless driving
• Samuel Blessing, 33, Lexington: robbery, 1st degree
• Gerquise Guest, 20, Lexington: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Bobby Horn, 36, Richmond: failure to appear
• Stoney Mullins, 33, Versailles: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines (2 counts)
Jan. 19
• Bobby McIntosh, 59, Richmond: failure to appear
• Steven Denny, 46, Richmond: failure to appear; contempt of court, libel/slander resistance to order
• Trevor Smith, 26, not given: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Elizabeth Shepard, 42, Richmond: speeding – 21 mph over limit; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st; failure to produce insurance card
• Arjanai Washington, 27, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting
• Barry Scott Roberts, 48, Berea: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Carlos Kelley, 49, Louisville: failure to appear
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.