Madison County Detention Center: January 17 - 19, 2022

Jan. 17

• Andrew Williams, 56, Richmond:  probation violation (for misdemeanor offense)

• Joe Moberly, 22, Richmond:  serving time

• William Gilbert, 35, Berea:  failure to wear seatbelts; driving on a DUI suspended license = 1st offense; failure to produce insurance card; failure to surrender revoked operator’s license, possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

 

Jan. 18

• Jaleel Campbell, 26, Cordova, Tennessee:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence), no visible injury; criminal mischief, 3rd degree; giving officer false identifying information

• Jim Bradley, Rhorer, 39, Richmond: failure to appear, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; criminal trespassing, 2nd degree

• Lisa Wagner, 49, Mt. Sterling:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Epaphorodite Hakizimana, 26, not given:  operating on suspended or revoked license; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security -1st offense; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol – 1st; careless driving

• Samuel Blessing, 33, Lexington:  robbery, 1st degree

• Gerquise Guest, 20, Lexington:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Bobby Horn, 36, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Stoney Mullins, 33, Versailles:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines (2 counts)

 

 

Jan. 19

• Bobby McIntosh, 59, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Steven Denny, 46, Richmond:  failure to appear; contempt of court, libel/slander resistance to order

• Trevor Smith, 26, not given:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Elizabeth Shepard, 42, Richmond:  speeding – 21 mph over limit; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st; failure to produce insurance card

• Arjanai Washington, 27, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting

• Barry Scott Roberts, 48, Berea:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Carlos Kelley, 49, Louisville:  failure to appear

