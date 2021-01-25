Berea jail tracker

Jan.17

• Aja Lacey, 50, Richmond, criminal trespassing 3rd degree, disorderly conduct 2nd degree, terroristic threatening 3rd degree

• Trevor Helton, 25, Corbin, KY, failure to appear

• Kathy Asbury, 37, Richmond, failure to appear

• Melissa Jarvis, 40, Mt. Vernon, wanton endangerment 1st degree

• Brenda Lawson, 64, Berea, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and substances, possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle prohibited, disregarding a traffic control device – traffic light, trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (under 10 D.U. drug unspecified schedule 1), failure to appear

• Kevin Lamb, 26, Berea, assault 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury, strangulation 1st degree, kidnapping – adult, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, wanton endangerment 1st degree, parole violation (for technical violation) (2 counts)

Jan. 18

• Okey Boggs, 25, Berea, assault 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury, alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense), menacing

• Stephen Carpin, 36, Meadville, PA, fugitive from another state – warrant required

• Wilmer Dade, 38, Winchester, KY, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana, trafficking in a controlled substance 1st offense, buy/possess drug paraphernalia

• Pamela Baldwin, 57, Berea, failure to appear (2 counts)

• LaDonna Reed, 39, Richmond, driving on a DUI suspended license 1st offense

• Verna Rose, 37, Richmond, failure to appear (citation for misdemeanor)

 

Jan. 19

• Billy McQueen, 50, Annville, KY, failure to appear (citation for misdemeanor)

• Brian Johnson, 40, Cleveland, OH, fugitive from another state – warrant required

• Virgil Janeway, 68, Berea, failure to appear (citation for misdemeanor)

• Davon Harris, 18, Centerline, MI, failure to wear seat belts, trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (greater than or equal to 4 grams cocaine), AGG trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to 28 grams fentanyl), possession of marijuana, no operator’s-moped license, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), promoting contraband 1st degree

• Whitney Muncy, 28, Richmond, probation violation (for felony offense)

• Brianna Holliman, 32, Caywood, KY, probation violation (for felony offense)

• Frank Bryant, 45, Harlan, KY, violation of conditions of release

• James Willis, 31, Richmond, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (heroin), buy possess drug paraphernalia, probation violation (for felony offense)

Jan. 20

• Willy Nelson Feltner, 40, Berea, assault 4th degree (domestic violence)-minor injury, strangulation 1st degree

• Rebekah Moran, 43, Richmond, violation of conditions of release

• Hillary Bledsoe, 30, Irvine, unlawful transaction with a minor 1st – illegal sex act with person under 16 years of age

• Ryan Estes, 28, Irvine, unlawful transaction with a minor 1st – illegal sex act with person under 16 years of age, sexual abuse 1st degree victim under 12 years of age

• Michael Lynch, 32, Winchester, probation violation (for felony offense) – 2 counts, terroristic threatening 3rd degree

• Dale Spears, 53, Oklahoma City, OK, criminal littering

• Nathan Rankin, 38, Lancaster, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (heroin), non-payment of court costa, fees or fines (2 counts)

• Jonathan Melton, 30, Williamsburg, KY, giving officer false identifying information, serving parole violation warrant

• Amber Biggs, 36, Richmond, failure to appear

