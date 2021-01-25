Jan.17
• Aja Lacey, 50, Richmond, criminal trespassing 3rd degree, disorderly conduct 2nd degree, terroristic threatening 3rd degree
• Trevor Helton, 25, Corbin, KY, failure to appear
• Kathy Asbury, 37, Richmond, failure to appear
• Melissa Jarvis, 40, Mt. Vernon, wanton endangerment 1st degree
• Brenda Lawson, 64, Berea, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and substances, possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle prohibited, disregarding a traffic control device – traffic light, trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (under 10 D.U. drug unspecified schedule 1), failure to appear
• Kevin Lamb, 26, Berea, assault 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury, strangulation 1st degree, kidnapping – adult, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, wanton endangerment 1st degree, parole violation (for technical violation) (2 counts)
Jan. 18
• Okey Boggs, 25, Berea, assault 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury, alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense), menacing
• Stephen Carpin, 36, Meadville, PA, fugitive from another state – warrant required
• Wilmer Dade, 38, Winchester, KY, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana, trafficking in a controlled substance 1st offense, buy/possess drug paraphernalia
• Pamela Baldwin, 57, Berea, failure to appear (2 counts)
• LaDonna Reed, 39, Richmond, driving on a DUI suspended license 1st offense
• Verna Rose, 37, Richmond, failure to appear (citation for misdemeanor)
Jan. 19
• Billy McQueen, 50, Annville, KY, failure to appear (citation for misdemeanor)
• Brian Johnson, 40, Cleveland, OH, fugitive from another state – warrant required
• Virgil Janeway, 68, Berea, failure to appear (citation for misdemeanor)
• Davon Harris, 18, Centerline, MI, failure to wear seat belts, trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (greater than or equal to 4 grams cocaine), AGG trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to 28 grams fentanyl), possession of marijuana, no operator’s-moped license, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), promoting contraband 1st degree
• Whitney Muncy, 28, Richmond, probation violation (for felony offense)
• Davon Harris
• Brianna Holliman, 32, Caywood, KY, probation violation (for felony offense)
• Frank Bryant, 45, Harlan, KY, violation of conditions of release
• James Willis, 31, Richmond, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (heroin), buy possess drug paraphernalia, probation violation (for felony offense)
Jan. 20
• Willy Nelson Feltner, 40, Berea, assault 4th degree (domestic violence)-minor injury, strangulation 1st degree
• Rebekah Moran, 43, Richmond, violation of conditions of release
• Hillary Bledsoe, 30, Irvine, unlawful transaction with a minor 1st – illegal sex act with person under 16 years of age
• Ryan Estes, 28, Irvine, unlawful transaction with a minor 1st – illegal sex act with person under 16 years of age, sexual abuse 1st degree victim under 12 years of age
• Michael Lynch, 32, Winchester, probation violation (for felony offense) – 2 counts, terroristic threatening 3rd degree
• Dale Spears, 53, Oklahoma City, OK, criminal littering
• Nathan Rankin, 38, Lancaster, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (heroin), non-payment of court costa, fees or fines (2 counts)
• Jonathan Melton, 30, Williamsburg, KY, giving officer false identifying information, serving parole violation warrant
• Amber Biggs, 36, Richmond, failure to appear
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.