Madison County Detention Center: January 19 - 22, 2023

Jan. 19
• Chad David Gabbard, 38, Richmond: public intoxication
• Jason Daniel Hines, 54, Lexington: failure to appear
• Austin Hungate, 31, Richmond: parole violation (for technical violation)
• Dustin Kelley, 33, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $10,000 but less than $1,000,000; theft of identity of another without consent
• William Richard Owen, 42, Richmond: failure to appear
• Tony Lynn Sims, 56, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Brandon Wynn, 38, Broadhead: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Matthew Stamper, 33, Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
Jan. 20
• Iva C. Demoss – Hale, 27, Lexington: endangering the welfare of a minor
• Herman Brinegar, 39, Irvine: failure to appear
• Sidney Hall, 25, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Jeffrey Christian Hacker, 26, Richmond: failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Kenyarn Williams, 37, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Adam Holt, 38, Berea: violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Donald Hurt, 62, Waco: probation violation (for felony)
• Emily S. Davenport, 24, Richmond: failure to appear
• Shannon Matthew Mullikin, 42, Berea: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order (2 counts)
• Paul D. Brown, Jr., 33, Richmond: escape, 2nd degree
• Kayla D. Cornelison, 29, Richmond: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Joshua Shane Dixon, 38, Berea: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
* David Lee Dixon, 61, Monticello: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Amanda J. Parmley, 30, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Mary E. Estes, 31, McKee: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Lindsay Elizabeth Taffler, 19, unspecified: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
Jan. 21
• Marc Richard Miller, 52, Berea: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Gage Hill, 19, Frankfort: disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; menacing; alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses)
• Jake Milton Ogletree, Jr., 34, Trotwood, Ohio: trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces but less than 5 pounds), 1st offense
• Dwayne Ryasun Jones, Jr., Dayton, Ohio: trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces but less than 5 pounds), all other trafficking offenses not listed; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license
• Cheyenne Morrison, 30, unspecified: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• John Wayne Harding, 58, Mt. Vernon: violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• William Dameron Smith, 60, Berea: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; resisting arrest
• Joseph Smith, 18, Mt. Vernon: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substance(s) – 1st; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); possession of an open alcohol container in motor vehicle, prohibited; person 18 – 20 possess/purchase/attempt to purchase/have another purchase alcohol
