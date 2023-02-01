Madison County Detention Center: January 19 - 22, 2023

Jan. 19

• Chad David Gabbard, 38, Richmond:  public intoxication

• Jason Daniel Hines, 54, Lexington:  failure to appear

• Austin Hungate, 31, Richmond:  parole violation (for technical violation)

• Dustin Kelley, 33, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $10,000 but less than $1,000,000; theft of identity of another without consent

• William Richard Owen, 42, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Tony Lynn Sims, 56, Richmond:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Brandon Wynn, 38, Broadhead:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• Matthew Stamper, 33, Berea:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

Jan. 20

• Iva C.  Demoss – Hale, 27, Lexington:  endangering the welfare of a minor

• Herman Brinegar, 39, Irvine:  failure to appear

• Sidney Hall, 25, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Jeffrey Christian Hacker, 26, Richmond:  failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Kenyarn Williams, 37, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO

• Adam Holt, 38, Berea:  violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO

• Donald Hurt, 62, Waco:  probation violation (for felony)

• Emily S. Davenport, 24, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Shannon Matthew Mullikin, 42, Berea:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order (2 counts)

• Paul D. Brown, Jr., 33, Richmond:  escape, 2nd degree

• Kayla D. Cornelison, 29, Richmond:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Joshua Shane Dixon, 38, Berea:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

* David Lee Dixon, 61, Monticello: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Amanda J. Parmley, 30, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Mary E. Estes, 31, McKee:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Lindsay Elizabeth Taffler, 19, unspecified:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

Jan. 21

• Marc Richard Miller, 52, Berea:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Gage Hill, 19, Frankfort:  disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; menacing; alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses)

• Jake Milton Ogletree, Jr., 34, Trotwood, Ohio:  trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces but less than 5 pounds), 1st offense

• Dwayne Ryasun Jones, Jr., Dayton, Ohio:  trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces but less than 5 pounds), all other trafficking offenses not listed; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license

• Cheyenne Morrison, 30, unspecified:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• John Wayne Harding, 58, Mt. Vernon:  violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO

• William Dameron Smith, 60, Berea:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; resisting arrest

• Joseph Smith, 18, Mt. Vernon:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substance(s) – 1st; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); possession of an open alcohol container in motor vehicle, prohibited; person 18 – 20 possess/purchase/attempt to purchase/have another purchase alcohol

