Madison County Detention Center: January 20 - 23, 2022

Jan. 20

• James E. Hicks, 44, Richmond:  violation probation (for felony offense); failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Kelly Marie Isaacs, 38, Richmond:  non-payment of court costs, fees or fines

• Thalia Rudie, 25, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1s offense (heroin)

 Jan. 21

• Amanda Renee Williams, 37, Richmond:  tampering with prisoner monitoring device; escape 2nd degree

• Brandon J. Ness, 19, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Ronald Dean Mullins, 42, Berea:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)

• Alexus Sabryna Dillon, 22, Winchester:  trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces), 1st offense; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 3rd degree, 1st offense (less than 20 D.U. drug unspecified); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Chasity Bray Thomas, 33, Berea:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Tammy King, 50 Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Heather Anderson, 36, Berea, parole violation (for technical offense)

• Shawn Cox, 36, Richmond:  rape, 1st degree, victim under 12 years of age; sexual abuse, 1st degree, victim under 12 years of age; incest – victim under 12 years of age or serious physical injury

• Aaron Higgins, 27, Jeffersonville, Indiana:  failure to appear; wanton endangerment – 1st degree; fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle); fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (on foot); no operator’s -moped license; reckless driving; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense; no registration plates; speeding 26 mph or greater over speed limit

• Michael Nicely, 31, Berea:  failure to appear; no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense; license to be in possession; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

Jan. 22

• Larry D. Gray, 35, Berea:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Harrison G. Dixon, 23, Richmond:  failure to illuminate head lamps; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st (aggravated circumstances); failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation

• Madison Claire Gray, 20, Richmond:  disregarding a stop sign; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st (aggravated circumstances

• Gabriel Cope, 20, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol – 1st

• Errich Shane Schmidt, 32, Waco: burglary, 1st degree; robbery 1st degree; terroristic threatening, 1st degree; wanton endangerment – 1st degree; assault, 4th degree (minor injury); possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; resisting arrest, theft of a legend drug, 1st offense or value under $300; parole violation (for technical offense)

• Elizabeth Isaacs, 41, not given:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Ernest M. Isaacs, 46, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Marian Hurst Kissick, 46, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1st; no registration receipt; license to be in possession

• Donald L. Hudson, 33, Richmond:  serving parole violation warrant

• Preston Scott Pollard, 21, Lexington:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Jenny C. French, 34, Cox Creek:  flagrant non-support

Jan. 23

• Niki Ann Lamb, 43, Richmond: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); manslaughter, 2nd degree

• Eddie D. Harrison, 52, Richmond: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); manslaughter, 2nd degree

• Christy Renae Hamilton, 43, failure to appear (2 counts)

• Michael D. Lesko, 27, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st

