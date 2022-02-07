Madison County Detention Center: January 20 - 23, 2022

Jan. 20
• James E. Hicks, 44, Richmond: violation probation (for felony offense); failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Kelly Marie Isaacs, 38, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
• Thalia Rudie, 25, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1s offense (heroin)
Jan. 21
• Amanda Renee Williams, 37, Richmond: tampering with prisoner monitoring device; escape 2nd degree
• Brandon J. Ness, 19, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Ronald Dean Mullins, 42, Berea: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)
• Alexus Sabryna Dillon, 22, Winchester: trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces), 1st offense; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 3rd degree, 1st offense (less than 20 D.U. drug unspecified); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Chasity Bray Thomas, 33, Berea: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Tammy King, 50 Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Heather Anderson, 36, Berea, parole violation (for technical offense)
• Shawn Cox, 36, Richmond: rape, 1st degree, victim under 12 years of age; sexual abuse, 1st degree, victim under 12 years of age; incest – victim under 12 years of age or serious physical injury
• Aaron Higgins, 27, Jeffersonville, Indiana: failure to appear; wanton endangerment – 1st degree; fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle); fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (on foot); no operator’s -moped license; reckless driving; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense; no registration plates; speeding 26 mph or greater over speed limit
• Michael Nicely, 31, Berea: failure to appear; no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense; license to be in possession; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
Jan. 22
• Larry D. Gray, 35, Berea: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Harrison G. Dixon, 23, Richmond: failure to illuminate head lamps; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st (aggravated circumstances); failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation
• Madison Claire Gray, 20, Richmond: disregarding a stop sign; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st (aggravated circumstances
• Gabriel Cope, 20, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol – 1st
• Errich Shane Schmidt, 32, Waco: burglary, 1st degree; robbery 1st degree; terroristic threatening, 1st degree; wanton endangerment – 1st degree; assault, 4th degree (minor injury); possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; resisting arrest, theft of a legend drug, 1st offense or value under $300; parole violation (for technical offense)
• Elizabeth Isaacs, 41, not given: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Ernest M. Isaacs, 46, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Marian Hurst Kissick, 46, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1st; no registration receipt; license to be in possession
• Donald L. Hudson, 33, Richmond: serving parole violation warrant
• Preston Scott Pollard, 21, Lexington: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Jenny C. French, 34, Cox Creek: flagrant non-support
Jan. 23
• Niki Ann Lamb, 43, Richmond: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); manslaughter, 2nd degree
• Eddie D. Harrison, 52, Richmond: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); manslaughter, 2nd degree
• Christy Renae Hamilton, 43, failure to appear (2 counts)
• Michael D. Lesko, 27, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st
