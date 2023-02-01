Madison County Detention Center: January 22 - 25, 2023

Jan. 22
• Kayla C. Brinegar, 30, Irvine: one headlight; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, 1st offense; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – but/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified)
• Robert Joseph Kelley, 26, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st; failure to illuminate head lamps; failure to produce insurance card
• Chance T. McKenna, 25, Berea: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol -1st (aggravated circumstances); no registration receipt; no registration plates
• Max Tyer, 23, Tahlequah, Oklahoma: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol -1st (aggravated circumstances)
• James Brant Graddy, 39, Sherman Oaks, California: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st (aggravated circumstances); reckless driving
• Thomas Edward Rison, 39, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)
• Heather Renae Hensley, 41, Richmond: probation violation (for felony offense)- 2 counts; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Zachary Dylan Copely, 28, Berea: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1st; no registration receipt; no registration plates; operating a vehicle with expired operator’s license
• Mercedes Davis, 20, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Charles J. Matthews, 39, Richmond: failure to appear, citation of misdemeanor
• Stacy Shannon Winkler. 39, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
Jan. 23
• Joseph Allen Reed, 34, Richmond: trafficking in a controlled substance – 1st offense (heroin)
• Hester Muncie, 55, Waco: parole violation (for technical violation)
• Dennis L. Riddell, 37, McKee: failure to appear
• Cleveland William Washington, 48, Richmond: probation violation (for technical violation)
• James Evans, 38, Winchester: parole violation (for technical violation
• Michael W. Abney, 35, Richmond: possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor under the age of 12
• Conley Wayne Jones, 53, Richmond: serving parole violation warrant; feeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); resisting arrest; giving officer false identifying information; possession of burglary tools; possession of marijuana (2 counts); promoting contraband – 2nd degree
• Erin N. Reynolds, 50, Richmond: failure to appear
• Robbie B. Baker, 44, Williamsburg: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting
• Lavada D. Roark, 39, London: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting
Jan. 24
• Jacquelyn Renee Tillery, 44, Mt. Vernon: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, automobile, $1,000 but less than $10,000; failure to appear; giving officer false identifying information; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, automobile, $1,000 but less than $10,000; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others; theft by unlawful talking or disposition automobile, $10,000 but less than $1,000,000
• Ronald Jay Foltin, 48, London: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses)
• Mikeith Daniell Wilson, 43, Berea: failure to appear; assault, 2nd degree
• Tekiana A. McKissick, 31, Louisville: improper display of registration plate; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (cocaine); promoting contraband – 2nd degree; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• William Joseph Jones: 31, Lexington: hold for court
• Jeremy Lewayne Campbell, 39, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Jessica R. Willis, 32, unspecified: criminal trespassing – 3rd degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting
• Cody Gray, 27, Richmond: failure to appear
• Joseph Whittemore, 49, Richmond: probation violation, for felony offense (2 counts)
• Jervis Olbert Jervis, 45, Appalachia, Virginia: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and offenses)
• Jimmy Lee Short, 57, Berea: failure to appear
• Karen Michelle Still, 47, Paint Lick: probation violation, for felony offense (4 counts)
• Jesus Longinos Munoz, 34, Lexington: improper turning; careless driving; failure to wear seat belts; failure to owner to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense; no-operators-moped license; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st (aggravated circumstances; driving without license/negligence in accident
Jan. 25
• Anthony James Mayes, 38, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); resisting arrest; criminal mischief – 1st degree; menacing; terroristic threatening – 3rd degree
• Billy N. Henry, 44, Berea: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Ericka LeShay Perkins, 28, Waco: persistent felony offender II
• Ricky Dale Wagers, 59, Richmond: criminal trespassing – 3rd degree
• Rachel Riley, 38, Lexington: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Trevor Sparks, 38, Berea: criminal mischief – 1st degree
• Jonathan A. Blasdell, 40, unspecified: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Douglas Whitmore, 43, Richmond: improper turning; failure to wear seat belts; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Benjamin C. Johnson, 28, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
