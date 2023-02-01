Madison County Detention Center: January 22 - 25, 2023

Jan. 22

• Kayla C. Brinegar, 30, Irvine:  one headlight; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, 1st offense; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – but/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified)

• Robert Joseph Kelley, 26, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st; failure to illuminate head lamps; failure to produce insurance card

• Chance T. McKenna, 25, Berea:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol -1st (aggravated circumstances); no registration receipt; no registration plates

• Max Tyer, 23, Tahlequah, Oklahoma:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol -1st (aggravated circumstances)

• James Brant Graddy, 39, Sherman Oaks, California:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st (aggravated circumstances); reckless driving

• Thomas Edward Rison, 39, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)

• Heather Renae Hensley, 41, Richmond:  probation violation (for felony offense)- 2 counts; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor 

• Zachary Dylan Copely, 28, Berea:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1st; no registration receipt; no registration plates; operating a vehicle with expired operator’s license

• Mercedes Davis, 20, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Charles J. Matthews, 39, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation of misdemeanor

• Stacy Shannon Winkler. 39, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

 

Jan. 23

• Joseph Allen Reed, 34, Richmond:  trafficking in a controlled substance – 1st offense (heroin)

• Hester Muncie, 55, Waco:  parole violation (for technical violation)

• Dennis L. Riddell, 37, McKee:  failure to appear

• Cleveland William Washington, 48, Richmond:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• James Evans, 38, Winchester:  parole violation (for technical violation

• Michael W. Abney, 35, Richmond:  possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor under the age of 12

• Conley Wayne Jones, 53, Richmond:  serving parole violation warrant; feeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); resisting arrest; giving officer false identifying information; possession of burglary tools; possession of marijuana (2 counts); promoting contraband – 2nd degree

• Erin N. Reynolds, 50, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Robbie B. Baker, 44, Williamsburg:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting

• Lavada D. Roark, 39, London:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting

 

Jan. 24

• Jacquelyn Renee Tillery, 44, Mt. Vernon:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, automobile, $1,000 but less than $10,000; failure to appear; giving officer false identifying information; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, automobile, $1,000 but less than $10,000; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others; theft by unlawful talking or disposition automobile, $10,000 but less than $1,000,000

• Ronald Jay Foltin, 48, London:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses)

• Mikeith Daniell Wilson, 43, Berea:  failure to appear; assault, 2nd degree

• Tekiana A. McKissick, 31, Louisville:  improper display of registration plate; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (cocaine); promoting contraband – 2nd degree; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• William Joseph Jones:  31, Lexington:  hold for court

• Jeremy Lewayne Campbell, 39, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Ronald Jay Foltin, 48, London:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses)

• Jessica R. Willis, 32, unspecified:  criminal trespassing – 3rd degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting

• Cody Gray, 27, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Joseph Whittemore, 49, Richmond:  probation violation, for felony offense (2 counts)

• Jervis Olbert Jervis, 45, Appalachia, Virginia:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and offenses)

• Jimmy Lee Short, 57, Berea:  failure to appear

• Karen Michelle Still, 47, Paint Lick:  probation violation, for felony offense (4 counts)

• Jesus Longinos Munoz, 34, Lexington:  improper turning; careless driving; failure to wear seat belts; failure to owner to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense; no-operators-moped license; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st (aggravated circumstances; driving without license/negligence in accident

 

Jan. 25

• Anthony James Mayes, 38, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); resisting arrest; criminal mischief – 1st degree; menacing; terroristic threatening – 3rd degree

• Billy N. Henry, 44, Berea:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Ericka LeShay Perkins, 28, Waco:  persistent felony offender II

• Ricky Dale Wagers, 59, Richmond:  criminal trespassing – 3rd degree

• Rachel Riley, 38, Lexington:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Trevor Sparks, 38, Berea:  criminal mischief – 1st degree

• Jonathan A. Blasdell, 40, unspecified:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Douglas Whitmore, 43, Richmond:  improper turning; failure to wear seat belts; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• Benjamin C. Johnson, 28, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

