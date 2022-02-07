Madison County Detention Center: January 24 - 26, 2022

Jan 24
• Charles Stephan Sparks, 51, Richmond: inadequate silencer (muffler); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd or greater offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces) – 1st offense; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Bradley Daughtry, 39, Richmond: serving parole violation warrant
• Heather R. Carl, 46, Paint Lick, KY: operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08-1st (aggravated circumstances); endangering the welfare of a minor; failure to or improper signal
• Jeffery Reo Anglin, 38, McKee: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order (2 counts); failure to appear (2 counts)
• Theresa W. Smallwood, 28, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance – 1st
• Jordan McGuire, 25, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Shawnetta Marie Cruz: 45, Richmond: serving parole violation warrant
• Mitchell C. Wren, 47, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; failure to appear
Jan. 25
• Ba’Lake D. Lusco, 24, Louisville: burglary, 2nd degree; assault, 4th degree dating violence (minor injury); criminal mischief, 2nd degree
• Adam W. Burns, 22, Richmond: probation violation (for technical violation)
• William Travis Lamb, 32, Richmond: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Jonathon Chaz Fox, 33, Stanford: non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
• Jason Whithers, 43, Russell Springs: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia - buy/ possess; failure to appear
• Wade Scott Knighton, 32, McKee: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Konrad Kyree Hayes, 34, Lancaster: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; serving time (2 counts)
• Dtrius Osborne, 22, Lexington: possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; bail jumping, 1st degree
• Michelle Scott, 37, Winchester: failure to appear; contempt of court, libel/slander; resistance to order
• Steven Arthur Napier, 38, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Auto Ulysses Becker, 30, Richmond: failure to appear
• Cassandra Davis, 30, Richmond: failure to appear
• Joseph Reed, 21, Richmond: receiving stolen property - $1,000 but less than $10,000
• Chad Allen, 40, Berea: failure to appear (2 counts0; theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting
• Burl Monroe Hollon, 52, Waco: rape 1st degree – victim under 12 years of age; rape 2nd degree – no force; sodomy, 1st degree – victim under 12 years of age; sodomy, 2nd degree; sexual abuse, 1st degree – victim under 12 years of age; sexual abuse 3rd degree
Jan. 26
• Elizabeth Wiseman, 52, Richmond: driving on DUI suspended license – 2nd offense; failure to appear
• Ricky Dale Lady, 23, Berea: no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security-1st offense; failure to produce insurance card; fleeing or evading police 1st degree (on foot); operating on a suspended or revoked license
• Samuel V. Geames, 39: fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (on foot); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); promoting contraband – 1st degree; possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Delvar Isaacs, 49, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); criminal trespassing – 3rd degree
• Christopher Brintley, 33, Detroit, Michigan: fugitive (warrant not required)
• Christopher Finley Couch, 38, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor, failure to appear (2 counts)
• Aaron Jacob Stinson, 38, Richmond: failure to appear
• Sierra Ashley Gray, 24, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; tampering with physical evidence
• Daniel Diles, 36, Richmond: operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure to or improper signal; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces), 2nd or greater offense; tampering with physical evidence
• Candi L. Wright, 37, Broadhead: assault, 4th degree (no visible injury)
• Cassie Nicole Shelton, 25, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting
• John Stephen McPhearson, 40, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.