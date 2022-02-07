Madison County Detention Center: January 24 - 26, 2022

Jan 24

• Charles Stephan Sparks, 51, Richmond:  inadequate silencer (muffler); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd or greater offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces) – 1st offense; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Bradley Daughtry, 39, Richmond:  serving parole violation warrant

• Heather R. Carl, 46, Paint Lick, KY:  operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08-1st (aggravated circumstances); endangering the welfare of a minor; failure to or improper signal

• Jeffery Reo Anglin, 38, McKee:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order (2 counts); failure to appear (2 counts)

• Theresa W. Smallwood, 28, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance – 1st

• Jordan McGuire, 25, Richmond:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Shawnetta Marie Cruz:  45, Richmond:  serving parole violation warrant

• Mitchell C. Wren, 47, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; failure to appear

Jan. 25

• Ba’Lake D. Lusco, 24, Louisville:  burglary, 2nd degree; assault, 4th degree dating violence (minor injury); criminal mischief, 2nd degree

• Adam W. Burns, 22, Richmond:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• William Travis Lamb, 32, Richmond:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Jonathon Chaz Fox, 33, Stanford:  non-payment of court costs, fees or fines

• Jason Whithers, 43, Russell Springs:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia - buy/ possess; failure to appear

• Wade Scott Knighton, 32, McKee:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Konrad Kyree Hayes, 34, Lancaster:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; serving time (2 counts)

• Dtrius Osborne, 22, Lexington:  possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; bail jumping, 1st degree

• Michelle Scott, 37, Winchester:  failure to appear; contempt of court, libel/slander; resistance to order 

• Steven Arthur Napier, 38, Richmond:   public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Auto Ulysses Becker, 30, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Cassandra Davis, 30, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Joseph Reed, 21, Richmond:  receiving stolen property - $1,000 but less than $10,000

• Chad Allen, 40, Berea:  failure to appear (2 counts0; theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting

• Burl Monroe Hollon, 52, Waco:  rape 1st degree – victim under 12 years of age; rape 2nd degree – no force; sodomy, 1st degree – victim under 12 years of age; sodomy, 2nd degree; sexual abuse, 1st degree – victim under 12 years of age; sexual abuse 3rd degree

Jan. 26

• Elizabeth Wiseman, 52, Richmond:  driving on DUI suspended license – 2nd offense; failure to appear

• Ricky Dale Lady, 23, Berea:  no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security-1st offense; failure to produce insurance card; fleeing or evading police 1st degree (on foot); operating on a suspended or revoked license

• Samuel V. Geames, 39: fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (on foot); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); promoting contraband – 1st degree; possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Delvar Isaacs, 49, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); criminal trespassing – 3rd degree

• Christopher Brintley, 33, Detroit, Michigan:  fugitive (warrant not required)

• Christopher Finley Couch, 38, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor, failure to appear (2 counts)

• Aaron Jacob Stinson, 38, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Sierra Ashley Gray, 24, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; tampering with physical evidence

• Daniel Diles, 36, Richmond:  operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure to or improper signal; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces), 2nd or greater offense; tampering with physical evidence

• Candi L. Wright, 37, Broadhead:  assault, 4th degree (no visible injury)

• Cassie Nicole Shelton, 25, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting

• John Stephen McPhearson, 40, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting

Recommended for you