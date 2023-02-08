Madison County Detention Center; January 26 - 27, 2023

Jan. 26
• Larry D. Gray, 36, Berea: non-payment of court costs, fees, for fines
• Adam Stacy Castle, 47, Berea: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order (2 counts)
• Tina Rena Turner, 46, Waco: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Sarah Leila Ritenour-Houge, 39, Berea: escape, 2nd degree; tampering with prisoner monitoring device; failure to appear (3 counts)
• Stephanie Marshall, 47, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Justin Landeao Richardson, 40, Richmond: failure to appear
• Dean Allen Smith, 36, Richmond: serving parole violation warrant
• Della Justina Jones, 28, Berea: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Charles Hatton, 61, Winchester: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Claudia Means, 46, Richmond: failure to appear
• William Orr, 47, Winchester: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Curtis Mitchell Sparks, 37, unspecified: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); receiving stolen property; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; theft of mail matter
• Jacqulyn K. Brandenburg, 45, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree
• Jeremiah W. Brock, 43, Berea: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; serving parole violation warrant; receiving stolen property, $1,000 but less than $10,000
• Matthew Stamper, 33, Berea: theft by unlawful taking or disposition – firearm; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, contents from a vehicle; fraudulent use of a credit card; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree
• Mark W. Jackson, 53, Crab Orchard: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (3 counts)
Jan. 27
• Ashley Perry, 37, Lexington: speeding, 20 mph over limit; failure to wear seat belts; license to be in possession; no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Mellisa Kay Mason, 41, Berea: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (2 counts); failure to appear
• Hillary Dale Bowman, 54, Jeffersonville, Indiana: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Paige Sturgis, 23, Monticello: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Carl David Bailey, 29, Berea: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Cordarial D. Pratt, 35, Leland, Mississippi: hold for court
• John Joseph Walczyk, 59, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol – 1st
• Randi Faye Saylor, 46, Brodhead: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting
• Johnathan Charles Hickey, 43, Richmond: failure to appear
• Georgia Bartley, 30, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Matthew L. Sheridan, 58, Richmond: failure to appear
