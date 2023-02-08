Madison County Detention Center; January 26 - 27, 2023

Jan. 26

• Larry D. Gray, 36, Berea:  non-payment of court costs, fees, for fines

• Adam Stacy Castle, 47, Berea:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order (2 counts)

• Tina Rena Turner, 46, Waco:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Sarah Leila Ritenour-Houge, 39, Berea:  escape, 2nd degree; tampering with prisoner monitoring device; failure to appear (3 counts)

• Stephanie Marshall, 47, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Justin Landeao Richardson, 40, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Dean Allen Smith, 36, Richmond:  serving parole violation warrant

• Della Justina Jones, 28, Berea:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Charles Hatton, 61, Winchester:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Claudia Means, 46, Richmond:  failure to appear

• William Orr, 47, Winchester:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Curtis Mitchell Sparks, 37, unspecified:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); receiving stolen property; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; theft of mail matter

• Jacqulyn K. Brandenburg, 45, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree

• Jeremiah W. Brock, 43, Berea:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; serving parole violation warrant; receiving stolen property, $1,000 but less than $10,000

• Matthew Stamper, 33, Berea:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition – firearm; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, contents from a vehicle; fraudulent use of a credit card; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree

• Mark W. Jackson, 53, Crab Orchard:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (3 counts)

Jan. 27

• Ashley Perry, 37, Lexington:  speeding, 20 mph over limit; failure to wear seat belts; license to be in possession; no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Mellisa Kay Mason, 41, Berea:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (2 counts); failure to appear

• Hillary Dale Bowman, 54, Jeffersonville, Indiana:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Paige Sturgis, 23, Monticello:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Carl David Bailey, 29, Berea:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Cordarial D. Pratt, 35, Leland, Mississippi:  hold for court

• John Joseph Walczyk, 59, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol – 1st

• Randi Faye Saylor, 46, Brodhead:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting

• Johnathan Charles Hickey, 43, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Georgia Bartley, 30, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Matthew L. Sheridan, 58, Richmond:  failure to appear

