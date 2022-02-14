Madison County Detention Center: January 27 - 30, 2022

Jan. 27
• Kimberly J. Cowan, 42, Richmond: failure to appear
• Christina Joy Gordon, 42, Richmond: assault, 4th degree dating violence (minor injury); possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified
• Kimberly Jo Hall, 40: Richmond: criminal possession of a forged instrument, 2nd degree
ª Nicholas Jackson, 23, Waynesboro: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Virgin Martin, 34, Harper Woods, Michigan”. Failure to appear
• Zachary Miller, 24, Berea: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Aaron Lee Parks, 35, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Robert Dewane Sandlin, 55, Richmond: assault, 4th degree dating violence (no visible injury)
• Michael Cecil Stamper, 34, Berea: failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); promoting contraband; tampering with physical evidence; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified)
Jan. 28
• Aaron Lee Parks, 35, alcohol intoxication (1st and 2nd offense); Jeremy Douglas Gadd, 31, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Johnathan T. Davis. 27, Mt. Vernon: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, controlled substance under $10,000; theft by unlawful taking or disposition from building, $1,000 but less than $10,000; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Christina A. Denny, 55, Richmond: one headlight; no operator’s – moped license; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree (drug unspecified)
• Causaundra L. Warren, 32, Richmond: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense 9greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in marijuana (8ounces to less than 5 pounds), 1st offense
• Gwendolyn N. Peterkin, 23, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia -buy/possess
• Mystic N. Wainwright, 37, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Cody B. Murphy, 30, Berea: assault, 4th degree domestic violence (minor injury)
• Virgil Martin, 34, Oak Park, Michigan: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree (heroin); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces but less than 5 pounds), 1st offense; possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree (drug unspecified); possession of a handgun by a convicted felon
• Arnold C. Amburgey, 63, Crab Orchard: disregarding stop sign; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; no operator’s – moped license; possession of a n open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle, prohibited; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Anna Beth Hardiman, 47, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)
• Teresa Faye Miller, 49, Berea: failure to appear, citation of misdemeanor
• Eltron Bailey, 32, not given: hold for court
• Brad Scott Helm, 42, Crab Orchard, failure to appear
• Candice Briggs, 33, Shelbyville: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Bronson Marsh, 29, Richmond: fugitive from another state – warrant required
Jan. 29
• Randall E. Ballard, 55, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Trevor Wayne Helton, 26, London: failure to appear
• Ashley N. Cameron, 49, Richmond: assault, 4th degree domestic violence (minor injury)
• Adam Jones, 68, Hampton, Virginia: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol -1st; failure to produce insurance card; no registration receipt; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation
• Mildred H. Burkhart, 65, Corbin: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08-1st
• Kyle Long, 47, Nicholasville: receiving stolen property, $10,000 or more; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; receiving stolen property, $1,000 but less than $10,000
• Arnold Todd Combs, 55, Berea: failure to wear seatbelts; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; operating under the influence of alcohol – 3rd
• John P. Pulliam, 30, Berea: endangering the welfare of a minor
Jan. 30
• Devon Shawn Blanton, 26, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Kimberly M. Thompson, 28, Sand Gap: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08-1st
• Sheryl Crawford, 28, Richmond: no registration receipt; nor registration plate; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st (aggravated circumstances)
• Chloe E. Carender, 23, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08-1st
• Jimmy Marcum, 31, Richmond: failure to appear
• Taylor D. Isaacs, 23, Richmond: failure to appear
• Harold Edwards, 33, not given: failure to appear
• Keri Jo Estes, 31, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting
