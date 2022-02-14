Madison County Detention Center: January 27 - 30, 2022

Jan. 27

• Kimberly J. Cowan, 42, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Christina Joy Gordon, 42, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree dating violence (minor injury); possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified

• Kimberly Jo Hall, 40:  Richmond:  criminal possession of a forged instrument, 2nd degree

ª Nicholas Jackson, 23, Waynesboro:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Virgin Martin, 34, Harper Woods, Michigan”. Failure to appear

• Zachary Miller, 24, Berea:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Aaron Lee Parks, 35, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Robert Dewane Sandlin, 55, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree dating violence (no visible injury)

• Michael Cecil Stamper, 34, Berea:  failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); promoting contraband; tampering with physical evidence; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified)

 Jan. 28

• Aaron Lee Parks, 35, alcohol intoxication (1st and 2nd offense); Jeremy Douglas Gadd, 31, Richmond:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Johnathan T. Davis. 27, Mt. Vernon:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, controlled substance under $10,000; theft by unlawful taking or disposition from building, $1,000 but less than $10,000; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Christina A. Denny, 55, Richmond:  one headlight; no operator’s – moped license; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree (drug unspecified)

• Causaundra L. Warren, 32, Richmond:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense 9greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in marijuana (8ounces to less than 5 pounds), 1st offense

• Gwendolyn N. Peterkin, 23, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia -buy/possess

• Mystic N. Wainwright, 37, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Cody B. Murphy, 30, Berea:  assault, 4th degree domestic violence (minor injury)

• Virgil Martin, 34, Oak Park, Michigan:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree (heroin); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces but less than 5 pounds), 1st offense; possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree (drug unspecified); possession of a handgun by a convicted felon

• Arnold C. Amburgey, 63, Crab Orchard:  disregarding stop sign; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; no operator’s – moped license; possession of a n open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle, prohibited; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Anna Beth Hardiman, 47, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)

• Teresa Faye Miller, 49, Berea:  failure to appear, citation of misdemeanor

• Eltron Bailey, 32, not given:  hold for court

• Brad Scott Helm, 42, Crab Orchard, failure to appear

• Candice Briggs, 33, Shelbyville:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Bronson Marsh, 29, Richmond:  fugitive from another state – warrant required

 Jan. 29

• Randall E. Ballard, 55, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Trevor Wayne Helton, 26, London:  failure to appear

• Ashley N. Cameron, 49, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree domestic violence (minor injury)

• Adam Jones, 68, Hampton, Virginia:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol -1st; failure to produce insurance card; no registration receipt; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation

• Mildred H. Burkhart, 65, Corbin:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08-1st

• Kyle Long, 47, Nicholasville:  receiving stolen property, $10,000 or more; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; receiving stolen property, $1,000 but less than $10,000

 • Arnold Todd Combs, 55, Berea:  failure to wear seatbelts; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; operating under the influence of alcohol – 3rd

• John P. Pulliam, 30, Berea:  endangering the welfare of a minor

 Jan. 30

• Devon Shawn Blanton, 26, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Kimberly M. Thompson, 28, Sand Gap:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08-1st

• Sheryl Crawford, 28, Richmond:  no registration receipt; nor registration plate; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st (aggravated circumstances)

• Chloe E. Carender, 23, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08-1st

• Jimmy Marcum, 31, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Taylor D. Isaacs, 23, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Harold Edwards, 33, not given:  failure to appear

• Keri Jo Estes, 31, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting

