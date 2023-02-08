Madison County Detention Center: January 28 - February 1, 2023

Jan. 28
• Alanzo Fields, 60, Lexington: failure to or improper signal; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st
• Laura Nicole Ferguson, 39, Richmond: failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• William Arnold Clark, 59, Irvine: possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; prescription controlled substance not properly contained – 1st offense; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1st; possession of marijuana
• Joshua Kidwell, 19, Richmond: reckless driving
• Lloyd Dean Walker, Jr., 41, Richmond: no tail lamps; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (cocaine); trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces), 1st offense
• Edgar Q. Davis, 31, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
Jan. 29
• Deborah Jenkins, 58, Irvine: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); illegal possession of a legend drug
• Luis R. Rodriguez, 36, Berea: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence0 minor injury
• Lana Mays, 32, Annville: failure to appear
• Chad A. Fyffe, 34, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; unlawful imprisonment – 1st degree
• Nemoran Pierre, 22, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st; no operator’s – moped license; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st
Jan. 30
• Julie N. Wojno, 30, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol -1st (aggravated circumstances); failure to wear seat belt
• Buddy Feltner, 48, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; failure to appear
• Angela Couey, 47, Richmond: false statement/misrepresent to receive. Benefits over $1,000
• Pierce D. Pratt, 25, not specified: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Gene Arnold Rhodus, 60, not specified: probation violation (for technical offense)
• Shellye K. Perry, 64, Waco: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Edward ward, 39, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Marilyn Richardson, 45, Richmond: terroristic threatening, 3rd degree
• Nashon T. Mullins, 39, Richmond: serving parole violation warrant; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); manslaughter, 2nd degree
• Kristi M. Hull, 28, Irvine: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Brian Hale, 24, Means: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Jennifer Martin, 44, Berea: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Christopher Douglas Still, 43, Richmond: failure to appear
• Brianna Mohammad, 22, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
Jan. 31
• Spencer David Toler, 36, Richmond: hold for court
• Lauren L. Kilgore, 48, Berea: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)
• Gregory Scott Sizemore, Jr., 35, unspecified: hold for court
• Morris M. Gill, 33, unspecified: hold for court
• Bobby G. Horn, 37, Richmond: failure to appear
• Jeremy S. Green, 37, Irvine: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)); illegal possession of a legend drug
• Crystal R. Wasson, 41, Waco: menacing; assault, 3rd degree, peace officer – communicable bodily fluid
• Luke Sampson, 39, Berea: menacing
Feb. 1
• Kimberly R. Downs, 37, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Brent Watson, 28, Louisville: court
• Shelley Elizabeth Reed, 49, Richmond: criminal trespassing – 3rd degree
• Christopher D. Gilpin, 29, Richmond: registered sex offender residence restrictions (1st offense); failure to comply with sex offender registration (1st offense)
• Steven Murphy Warren, 34, Richmond: hold for court
• Gregory Edward Newton, 51, Richmond: hold for court
• Johnny Wayne Hutchins, 55, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Nicholas Wayne Gadd, 33, Richmond: hold for court
• Timothy Lyle Thacker, 37, Richmond: hold for court
• Austin Lee Ruble, 26, Berea: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); endangering the welfare of a minor
• Justin Trevor Curtis, 33, Richmond: hold for court
• Hunter Lane Parks, 27, Richmond: driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense’ assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; strangulation – 1st degree
