Madison County Detention Center: January 28 - February 1, 2023

Jan. 28

• Alanzo Fields, 60, Lexington:  failure to or improper signal; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st

• Laura Nicole Ferguson, 39, Richmond:  failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• William Arnold Clark, 59, Irvine:  possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; prescription controlled substance not properly contained – 1st offense; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1st; possession of marijuana

• Joshua Kidwell, 19, Richmond:  reckless driving

• Lloyd Dean Walker, Jr., 41, Richmond:  no tail lamps; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (cocaine); trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces), 1st offense

• Edgar Q. Davis, 31, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

Jan. 29

• Deborah Jenkins, 58, Irvine:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); illegal possession of a legend drug

• Luis R. Rodriguez, 36, Berea:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence0 minor injury

• Lana Mays, 32, Annville:  failure to appear

• Chad A. Fyffe, 34, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; unlawful imprisonment – 1st degree

• Nemoran Pierre, 22, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st; no operator’s – moped license; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st

Jan. 30

• Julie N. Wojno, 30, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol -1st (aggravated circumstances); failure to wear seat belt

• Buddy Feltner, 48, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; failure to appear

• Angela Couey, 47, Richmond:  false statement/misrepresent to receive. Benefits over $1,000

• Pierce D. Pratt, 25, not specified: probation violation (for felony offense)

• Gene Arnold Rhodus, 60, not specified:  probation violation (for technical offense)

• Shellye K. Perry, 64, Waco:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• Edward ward, 39, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Marilyn Richardson, 45, Richmond:  terroristic threatening, 3rd degree

• Nashon T. Mullins, 39, Richmond:  serving parole violation warrant; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); manslaughter, 2nd degree

• Kristi M. Hull, 28, Irvine:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Brian Hale, 24, Means:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Jennifer Martin, 44, Berea:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Christopher Douglas Still, 43, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Brianna Mohammad, 22, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

Jan. 31

• Spencer David Toler, 36, Richmond:  hold for court

• Lauren L. Kilgore, 48, Berea:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)

• Gregory Scott Sizemore, Jr., 35, unspecified:  hold for court

• Morris M. Gill, 33, unspecified:  hold for court

• Bobby G. Horn, 37, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Jeremy S. Green, 37, Irvine:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)); illegal possession of a legend drug

• Crystal R. Wasson, 41, Waco:  menacing; assault, 3rd degree, peace officer – communicable bodily fluid

• Luke Sampson, 39, Berea:  menacing

Feb. 1

• Kimberly R. Downs, 37, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Brent Watson, 28, Louisville:  court

• Shelley Elizabeth Reed, 49, Richmond:  criminal trespassing – 3rd degree

• Christopher D. Gilpin, 29, Richmond:  registered sex offender residence restrictions (1st offense); failure to comply with sex offender registration (1st offense)

• Steven Murphy Warren, 34, Richmond:  hold for court

• Gregory Edward Newton, 51, Richmond:  hold for court

• Johnny Wayne Hutchins, 55, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Nicholas Wayne Gadd, 33, Richmond:  hold for court

• Timothy Lyle Thacker, 37, Richmond:  hold for court

• Austin Lee Ruble, 26, Berea:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); endangering the welfare of a minor

• Justin Trevor Curtis, 33, Richmond:  hold for court

• Hunter Lane Parks, 27, Richmond:  driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense’ assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; strangulation – 1st degree

