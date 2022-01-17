Madison County Detention Center: January 3 - 5, 2022

Jan. 3

• Kaye Ann Bullen, 31, Richmond:  robbery, 2nd degree; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Jackie Ray Powell, 30, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence), minor injury; arson, 1st degree; wanton endangerment – 1st degree; serving parole violation arrant

• Kayla Underwood, 24, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others 

• Thomas Dawes, 21, Richmond:  failure to appear; receiving stolen property $10,00 but less than $10,000; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); no operator’s – moped license

• Caitlyn Hammons, 27, Berea:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Julia Childers:  46, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; no registration plates; failure to appear (3 counts)

• Russell Wheeler, 47, Lexington:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Bryan Jason Robinson, 37, Richmond:  failure to wear seat belts; failure to illuminate head lamps; failure to dim headlights; no registration receipt; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• Kinea D. Thompson, 40, Richmond:  assault, 3rd degree – police officer or probation officer; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Victor Lezcano, 31, Berea:  fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); resisting arrest; criminal trespassing -3rd degree 

 

Jan. 4

• Victor Lezcano, 31, Berea:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2n offense); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree

• Larry Wayne Lawson, 62, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Kelly R. Cheeks, 48, Nicholasville:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Deshawn K. Abbott, 35, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• James Slade, 34, not given:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition – firearm; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (under 200 units drug unspecified schedule 3); engaging in organized crime

• Ralph S. Link, 67, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Abdullah A. Almarri, 34, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Nicki Nicole Nester, 42, Richmond:  failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); promoting contraband – 1st degree 

• Dewey Estep, 60, Richmond:  failure to appear (3 counts)

• Haley Barnes, 25, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (minor injury)

• Sadie Elizabeth Wilson, 41, Richmond:  failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); promoting contraband – 1st degree; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified

 

Jan. 5

• Mian M. Al Zabbi, 23, Lexington:  failure to appear

• Michael Stigall, 45, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree

• Kaitlynn Hicks, 24, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Milton Marroquin, 25, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Cylina Daniels, 45, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st

• Whitney Muncey, 29, Richmond:  serving bench warrant for court (3 counts)

• Jacob Buck, 27, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Britni Liske, 29, Berea:  failure to appear

• Joshua Walters, 41, Ravenna:  failure to appear

• Michael Leach, 34, Richmond:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Phillip Dale Lakes:  48, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)

• Ashlee F. Griggers, 27, San Jacinto, California:  endangering the welfare of a minor; wanton endangerment – 2nd degree; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st (aggravated circumstances); possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle

