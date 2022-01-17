Madison County Detention Center: January 3 - 5, 2022

Jan. 3
• Kaye Ann Bullen, 31, Richmond: robbery, 2nd degree; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Jackie Ray Powell, 30, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence), minor injury; arson, 1st degree; wanton endangerment – 1st degree; serving parole violation arrant
• Kayla Underwood, 24, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others
• Thomas Dawes, 21, Richmond: failure to appear; receiving stolen property $10,00 but less than $10,000; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); no operator’s – moped license
• Caitlyn Hammons, 27, Berea: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Julia Childers: 46, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; no registration plates; failure to appear (3 counts)
• Russell Wheeler, 47, Lexington: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Bryan Jason Robinson, 37, Richmond: failure to wear seat belts; failure to illuminate head lamps; failure to dim headlights; no registration receipt; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Kinea D. Thompson, 40, Richmond: assault, 3rd degree – police officer or probation officer; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Victor Lezcano, 31, Berea: fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); resisting arrest; criminal trespassing -3rd degree
Jan. 4
• Victor Lezcano, 31, Berea: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2n offense); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree
• Larry Wayne Lawson, 62, Richmond: failure to appear
• Kelly R. Cheeks, 48, Nicholasville: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Deshawn K. Abbott, 35, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• James Slade, 34, not given: theft by unlawful taking or disposition – firearm; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (under 200 units drug unspecified schedule 3); engaging in organized crime
• Ralph S. Link, 67, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Abdullah A. Almarri, 34, Richmond: failure to appear
• Nicki Nicole Nester, 42, Richmond: failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); promoting contraband – 1st degree
• Dewey Estep, 60, Richmond: failure to appear (3 counts)
• Haley Barnes, 25, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (minor injury)
• Sadie Elizabeth Wilson, 41, Richmond: failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); promoting contraband – 1st degree; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified
Jan. 5
• Mian M. Al Zabbi, 23, Lexington: failure to appear
• Michael Stigall, 45, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree
• Kaitlynn Hicks, 24, Richmond: failure to appear
• Milton Marroquin, 25, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Cylina Daniels, 45, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st
• Whitney Muncey, 29, Richmond: serving bench warrant for court (3 counts)
• Jacob Buck, 27, Richmond: failure to appear
• Britni Liske, 29, Berea: failure to appear
• Joshua Walters, 41, Ravenna: failure to appear
• Michael Leach, 34, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Phillip Dale Lakes: 48, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)
• Ashlee F. Griggers, 27, San Jacinto, California: endangering the welfare of a minor; wanton endangerment – 2nd degree; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st (aggravated circumstances); possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle
