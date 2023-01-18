Madison County Detention Center: January 5-7, 2023

Jan. 5

Val C. Randolph, 22, Richmond:  menacing

• Ryan Combs, 27, Berea:  failure to appear

• Trelane Christopher, 35, Lexington:  speeding, 21 mph over limit; trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 oz) – 1st offense (2 counts); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (less than or equal to 4 grams cocaine); operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st (aggravated circumstances; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree 2nd or greater offense (less than 4 grams cocaine); wanton endangerment – 1st degree failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense

• Brittani Jo Denny, 34, Berea:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order (2 counts); failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Jimmy Marcum, 32, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; probation violation (for felony offense)

• Dylan Montgomery White, 28, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; escape, 2nd degree; flagrant non-support; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines

• Joseph Callahan. 28, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree dating violence (no visible injury)

• Jordan W. Graham, 36, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

Jan. 6

• Lewis Corum, 64, Lexington:  reckless driving; no operator’s – moped license; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st

• Elmer J. Kidd, 51, Boggs Lane:  failure to appear

• Bobby Allen Bowen, 47, Frenchburg:  incest – forcible compulsion/incapable of consent or under 18 years of age; sexual abuse – 3rd degree

• Stephanie May, 29, Berea:  fleeing or evading police -1st degree (motor vehicle); reckless driving; disregarding traffic control device (traffic light); failure to or improper signal

• Cynthia Fields, 55, Lexington:  manslaughter, 2nd degree

• Billy Dwayne Willis, 31, Berea:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; criminal mischief, 3rd degree

• Adrian R. Estep, 33, Waco:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• Jacob Shelby Mosley, 33, Mozell:  flagrant non-support

• Charles S. Holbrook, 66, London:  probation violation, for misdemeanor offense (4 counts)

• Ezekiel Z. Byrd, 24, Berea:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses)

Dec. 7

• Sarah Thomas, 22, Richmond:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to appear (2 counts)

• Jose Norwin, 43, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); possession of open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle

• Phyllis Davis, 49, Richmond:  drug court violation

• Michael Bowles, 58, Richmond:  failure to appear; non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Ralph Carpenter, 20, Paint Lick:  driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense; failure to produce insurance card

• Eugene Christen Moore, 37, Louisville:  serving parole violation warrant

• John Alexander Kuhn, 38, Richmond:  failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

