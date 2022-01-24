Madison County Detention Center: January 6 - 10, 2022

Jan. 6
• Martin W. Moore, 46, Richmond: failure to appear
Jan. 7
• Khareem Franklin, 22, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Diana Kay Shanks, 37, Richmond: failure to appear (3 counts)
Jan. 8
• Courtney Barnes, 35, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Joseph Aaron Jackson, 31, Berea: criminal trespassing – 3rd degree
Steve Norton, 56, Irvine: failure to appear; non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Dakota S. Horn, 26, Richmond: failure to appear
Jan. 9
• Stacy Andrews, 50, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Lindsey Jo Borders, 50, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• John Fowler, 49, Richmond: failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Zaxhary Long, 21, Harrodsburg: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st
• Ashley Szoszorek, 28, Harrodsburg: failure to appear
• Katherine M. Turner, 43, Waco: probation violation – for felony offense (4 counts)
• Glendon Wilson, 42, Berea: menacing; resisting arrest’ disorderly conduct, 2nd degree
•Asia Lampley, 32, Temple, Arizona: careless driving; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); assault, 3rd degree – police officer or probation officer; resisting arrest
• Rachel Kelly, 47, Richmond: failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)
• Taylor Miracle, 28, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; careless driving
• John B. Dawson, 54, Berea: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st (aggravated circumstances); license to be in possession; failure to produce insurance card
• Elisabeth Enriquez, 44, Lexington: serving parole violation warrant
• Thomas Rison, 38, Richmond: failure to appear
Jan. 10
• Billie Martin, 37, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Sandra Sturgill, 45, Irvine: failure to appear
• Charles Delany, 45, Richmond: failure to wear seat belts; license to be in possession; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st (aggravated circumstances), criminal littering
• Dennis Henson, 33, Winchester: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Christopher Woods, 43, Lexington: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Logan Tanner Browning, 30, Richmond: burglary, 1st degree; robbery, 1st degree; arson, 1st degree; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; assault, 2nd degree – domestic violence; wanton endangerment – 1st degree – police officer; wanton endangerment – 1st degree; criminal mischief, 1st degree; parole violation (for felony offense)
• Savannah Combs, 36, Jackson: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
