Madison County Detention Center: January 6 - 10, 2022

Jan. 6

• Martin W. Moore, 46, Richmond:  failure to appear

 

Jan. 7

• Khareem Franklin, 22, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Diana Kay Shanks, 37, Richmond:  failure to appear (3 counts)

 

Jan. 8

• Courtney Barnes, 35, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Joseph Aaron Jackson, 31, Berea:  criminal trespassing – 3rd degree

 Steve Norton, 56, Irvine:  failure to appear; non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Dakota S. Horn, 26, Richmond:  failure to appear

 

Jan. 9

• Stacy Andrews, 50, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Lindsey Jo Borders, 50, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• John Fowler, 49, Richmond:  failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Zaxhary Long, 21, Harrodsburg:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st

• Ashley Szoszorek, 28, Harrodsburg:  failure to appear

• Katherine M. Turner, 43, Waco:  probation violation – for felony offense (4 counts)

• Glendon Wilson, 42, Berea:  menacing; resisting arrest’ disorderly conduct, 2nd degree

•Asia Lampley, 32, Temple, Arizona:  careless driving; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); assault, 3rd degree – police officer or probation officer; resisting arrest

• Rachel Kelly, 47, Richmond:  failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)

• Taylor Miracle, 28, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; careless driving

• John B. Dawson, 54, Berea:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st (aggravated circumstances); license to be in possession; failure to produce insurance card

• Elisabeth Enriquez, 44, Lexington:  serving parole violation warrant

• Thomas Rison, 38, Richmond:  failure to appear

 

Jan. 10

• Billie Martin, 37, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Sandra Sturgill, 45, Irvine:  failure to appear

• Charles Delany, 45, Richmond:  failure to wear seat belts; license to be in possession; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st (aggravated circumstances), criminal littering 

• Dennis Henson, 33, Winchester: probation violation (for felony offense)

• Christopher Woods, 43, Lexington:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Logan Tanner Browning, 30, Richmond:  burglary, 1st degree; robbery, 1st degree; arson, 1st degree; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; assault, 2nd degree – domestic violence; wanton endangerment – 1st degree – police officer; wanton endangerment – 1st degree; criminal mischief, 1st degree; parole violation (for felony offense)

• Savannah Combs, 36, Jackson:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

