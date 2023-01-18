Madison County Detention Center: January 8 - 11, 2023

Jan. 8
• Steven Matthews, 21, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Kevin C. King, 42, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Amanda Lynn Barnes, 47, Richmond: serving parole violation warrant
• Ashley Miller, 36, Richmond: failure to appear
• Bekki Ann Hoover, 40, Irvine: criminal trespassing – 2nd degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition. Shoplifting; possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• William K. Combs, 65, Lexington: failure to appear
• Mitchell J. York, 41, unknown: parole violation (for felony offense)
Jan. 9
• Dusty Daniel Dunaway, 42, Richmond: distribution of obscene matter to minors over 12 but under 18 – 1st offense
• Hakeem Ameer Moore, 30, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Gary Hampton, 21, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others
• Ashlee K. Burgin, 34, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; criminal trespassing – 3rd degree
• Gwendolyn N. Peterkin, 24, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to appear
• Marvin Dewayne Knuckles, 45, Berea: trafficking in a controlled substance, 2nd or greater offense (heroin)
Jan. 10
• Mary Katherine Peyton, 40, Dayton: disorderly conduct, 2nd degree
• Kristi M. Hull 26, Irvine: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Daniel Bates, 27, Huntington, West Virginia: hold for court
• Ricky Dale Slone, 54, Richmond: hold for court
• Kenneth A. Cole, 28, unknown: hold for court
• Delores J. Sparks, 45, Mt. Vernon: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)
• Melissa Beebout, 57, Lexington: failure to appear
• Chad David Gabbard, 38, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Kyle Edward Broaddus, 41, unknown: hold for court
• Earl Tommy Abee, 50, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Amu M. Fuson, 41, Richmond: probation violation, for felony offense (2 counts)
• Caninan Elijah Musgrove, 22, Richmond: disregarding stop sign; reckless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
Jan. 11
• William Anthony Simmons, 38, Richmond: no registration plates; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Byron T. Watson, 62, Frankfort: wanton endangerment – 1st degree – police officer (2 counts); criminal mischief – 1st degree; fleeing or evading police – 1st degree (motor vehicle) – 2 counts; leaving scene of accident – failure to render aid or assistance; reckless driving (2 counts); possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; failure to or improper signal; improper passing; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol – 2nd; speeding, 26 mph or greater over speed limit
• Rose M. Leedy, 62, Richmond: failure to appear
• Robert Ingram, 30, Richmond: hold for court
• Matthew Conners, 48, Mt. Sterling: serving bench warrant for court
• Larry Wayne Morrow, 55, Berea: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Jennifer Harvey, 36, Richmond: court
• Joseph Sell, 29, Berea: failure to appear; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Carlos Orr, 32, Cincinnati, Ohio: failure to appear
• Rodney Shane Hix, 46, Irvine: hold for court
• Brazz A. Sawyer, 27, unknown: hold for court
• Cameron Taylor, 18, Richmond: terroristic threatening, 2nd degree
• Mary Lou Riley, 41, Richmond: failure to appear
• Gregory Skidmore, 39, Richmond: hold for court
• Jackson Wayne Puckett, 45, Richmond: failure to appear
• Alex T. Edington, 44, Richmond: serving parole violation warrant
• Kristina Sago, 24, Fisherville: criminal possession of a forged prescription, 1st offense
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.