Madison County Detention Center: January 8 - 11, 2023

Jan. 8

• Steven Matthews, 21, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Kevin C. King, 42, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Amanda Lynn Barnes, 47, Richmond:  serving parole violation warrant

• Ashley Miller, 36, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Bekki Ann Hoover, 40, Irvine:  criminal trespassing – 2nd degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition. Shoplifting; possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• William K. Combs, 65, Lexington:  failure to appear

• Mitchell J. York, 41, unknown:  parole violation (for felony offense)

Jan. 9

• Dusty Daniel Dunaway, 42, Richmond:  distribution of obscene matter to minors over 12 but under 18 – 1st offense

• Hakeem Ameer Moore, 30, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Gary Hampton, 21, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others

• Ashlee K. Burgin, 34, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; criminal trespassing – 3rd degree

• Gwendolyn N. Peterkin, 24, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to appear

• Marvin Dewayne Knuckles, 45, Berea:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 2nd or greater offense (heroin)

Jan. 10

• Mary Katherine Peyton, 40, Dayton:  disorderly conduct, 2nd degree

• Kristi M. Hull 26, Irvine:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Daniel Bates, 27, Huntington, West Virginia:  hold for court

• Ricky Dale Slone, 54, Richmond:  hold for court

• Kenneth A. Cole, 28, unknown:  hold for court

• Delores J. Sparks, 45, Mt. Vernon:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)

• Melissa Beebout, 57, Lexington:  failure to appear

• Chad David Gabbard, 38, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Kyle Edward Broaddus, 41, unknown:  hold for court

• Earl Tommy Abee, 50, Richmond:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Amu M. Fuson, 41, Richmond:  probation violation, for felony offense (2 counts)

• Caninan Elijah Musgrove, 22, Richmond:  disregarding stop sign; reckless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

Jan. 11

• William Anthony Simmons, 38, Richmond:  no registration plates; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Byron T. Watson, 62, Frankfort:  wanton endangerment – 1st degree – police officer (2 counts); criminal mischief – 1st degree; fleeing or evading police – 1st degree (motor vehicle) – 2 counts; leaving scene of accident – failure to render aid or assistance; reckless driving (2 counts); possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; failure to or improper signal; improper passing; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol – 2nd; speeding, 26 mph or greater over speed limit

• Rose M. Leedy, 62, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Robert Ingram, 30, Richmond:  hold for court

• Matthew Conners, 48, Mt. Sterling:  serving bench warrant for court

• Larry Wayne Morrow, 55, Berea:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• Jennifer Harvey, 36, Richmond:  court

• Joseph Sell, 29, Berea:  failure to appear; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Carlos Orr, 32, Cincinnati, Ohio:  failure to appear

• Rodney Shane Hix, 46, Irvine:  hold for court

• Brazz A. Sawyer, 27, unknown:  hold for court

• Cameron Taylor, 18, Richmond:  terroristic threatening, 2nd degree

• Mary Lou Riley, 41, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Gregory Skidmore, 39, Richmond:  hold for court

• Jackson Wayne Puckett, 45, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Alex T. Edington, 44, Richmond:  serving parole violation warrant

• Kristina Sago, 24, Fisherville:  criminal possession of a forged prescription, 1st offense

