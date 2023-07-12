Madison County Detention Center: July 1 - 5, 2023

July 1
• Walter B. Ferrell, 75, Lexington: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• William D. Hill, 47, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of marijuana; theft of mail matter
• Allison Foley, 45, Richmond: failure to appear
• Tiffany Louise Berry, 27, Berea: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Kenneth Edward Earles, 57, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Nathaniel Mark Edmonson, 21, McKee: serving parole violation warrant
• Beverly Horn, Jr., 35, Richmond: fraudulent use of a credit card, $1,000 but less than $10,000
• Treva M. Perales, 44, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Billy Joe Johnson, 39, Berea: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Nathaniel Fear, 20, Xenia, Ohio: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; failure to produce insurance card
• Matthew Daniel Jones, 36, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts); criminal mischief – rental property – 3rd degree
• Justin Johnson, 29, Lexington: failure to appear (3 counts)
July 2
• Johnathon Wade Jones, 33, Berea: failure to appear
• William Thurman, 40, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
July 3
• Cierra Jackson, 25, Richmond: reckless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08-1st; failure to non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense
• James Phelps, 41, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1degree, 3rd or greater offense (cocaine); possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense – hydrocodone; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
• James Bussell, 48, Sharpsburg: hold for court
• Angela Marie Leistner, 37, Newport: probation violation for felony offense
• Quirvon Merchant, 33, Waco: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Anthony Glenn Cates, 39, Hustonville: hold for court
• James Cheyenne Linville, Berea: failure to appear
• Terrell V. Horton, 43, Richmond: hold for court
• Melissa A. Daniels, 51, Berea: possession of a controlled substance – 3rd degree – drug unspecified; prescription controlled substance not properly contained – 1st offense; failure to appear
• Richard Fernandez Sanchez, 57, Richmond: wanton endangerment – 1st degree; terroristic threatening – 3rd degree
July 4
• Gene Raymond Sovey, 60, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Julie Evans, 59, Lexington: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Gary Lee Gray, 55, Richmond: failure to appear
• Scott E. Plowman, 44, Richmond: failure to appear
• Holly Nicole Smith, 33, Richmond: criminal trespassing – 3rd degree
July 5
• Seth F. Merida, 30, Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Michael James Kirby, 58, Richmond: failure to appear
• John Albert Dillard, 27, Richmond: one headlight; failure to wear seat belts; failure to produce insurance card; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (cocaine); operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license
• Steven Wesley Henry, 41, not given: hold for court
• Nanci Lee Gerlaugh, 51, Berea: failure to appear
• Bruce Wayne Flannery, 52, McKee: failure to appear (3 counts)
• David D. Marcum, 40, not given: hold for court
• Alicia J. Robinson, 47, not given: hold for court
• Donald Bowling, 24, Richmond: parole violation (for technical violation)
• Dakota Hall, 28, not given: hold for court
• Ramon Kimbrough, 26, Nicholasville: fugitive from another state – warrant required; assault, 4th degree dating violence (minor injury); contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Michael Ervin Griffith, 45, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Buffie Blair, 49, Berea: failure to appear
• Cindy Lee Cain, 53, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Anthony Noplis, 51, Richmond: probation violation (for misdemeanor offense)
• Tony W. Saylor, 48, Crab Orchard: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines (2 counts); flagrant non-support
• Brady J. Fannin, 24, Richmond: speeding, 26 mph or greater over speed limit; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (motor vehicle); reckless driving; improper passing; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure to comply with helmet law over 21 years of age; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security -1at offense; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; no registration plates
• Kassandra L. Reed, 29, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1ast degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
