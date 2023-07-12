Madison County Detention Center: July 1 - 5, 2023

July 1

• Walter B. Ferrell, 75, Lexington:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• William D. Hill, 47, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of marijuana; theft of mail matter

• Allison Foley, 45, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Tiffany Louise Berry, 27, Berea:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Kenneth Edward Earles, 57, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Nathaniel Mark Edmonson, 21, McKee:  serving parole violation warrant

• Beverly Horn, Jr., 35, Richmond:  fraudulent use of a credit card, $1,000 but less than $10,000

• Treva M. Perales, 44, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Billy Joe Johnson, 39, Berea:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Nathaniel Fear, 20, Xenia, Ohio:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; failure to produce insurance card

• Matthew Daniel Jones, 36, Richmond:  failure to appear (2 counts); criminal mischief – rental property – 3rd degree

• Justin Johnson, 29, Lexington:  failure to appear (3 counts)

July 2

• Johnathon Wade Jones, 33, Berea:  failure to appear

• William Thurman, 40, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

July 3

• Cierra Jackson, 25, Richmond:  reckless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08-1st; failure to non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense

• James Phelps, 41, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1degree, 3rd or greater offense (cocaine); possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense – hydrocodone; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

• James Bussell, 48, Sharpsburg:  hold for court

• Angela Marie Leistner, 37, Newport:  probation violation for felony offense

• Quirvon Merchant, 33, Waco:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Anthony Glenn Cates, 39, Hustonville:  hold for court

• James Cheyenne Linville, Berea:  failure to appear

• Terrell V. Horton, 43, Richmond:  hold for court

• Melissa A. Daniels, 51, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance – 3rd degree – drug unspecified; prescription controlled substance not properly contained – 1st offense; failure to appear

• Richard Fernandez Sanchez, 57, Richmond:  wanton endangerment – 1st degree; terroristic threatening – 3rd degree

July 4

• Gene Raymond Sovey, 60, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Julie Evans, 59, Lexington:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Gary Lee Gray, 55, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Scott E. Plowman, 44, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Holly Nicole Smith, 33, Richmond:  criminal trespassing – 3rd degree

July 5

• Seth F. Merida, 30, Berea:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Michael James Kirby, 58, Richmond:  failure to appear

• John Albert Dillard, 27, Richmond:  one headlight; failure to wear seat belts; failure to produce insurance card; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (cocaine); operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license

• Steven Wesley Henry, 41, not given:  hold for court

• Nanci Lee Gerlaugh, 51, Berea:  failure to appear

• Bruce Wayne Flannery, 52, McKee:  failure to appear (3 counts)

• David D. Marcum, 40, not given:  hold for court

• Alicia J. Robinson, 47, not given:  hold for court

• Donald Bowling, 24, Richmond:  parole violation (for technical violation)

• Dakota Hall, 28, not given:  hold for court

• Ramon Kimbrough, 26, Nicholasville:  fugitive from another state – warrant required; assault, 4th degree dating violence (minor injury); contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Michael Ervin Griffith, 45, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Buffie Blair, 49, Berea:  failure to appear

• Cindy Lee Cain, 53, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Anthony Noplis, 51, Richmond:  probation violation (for misdemeanor offense)

• Tony W. Saylor, 48, Crab Orchard:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines (2 counts); flagrant non-support

• Brady J. Fannin, 24, Richmond:  speeding, 26 mph or greater over speed limit; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (motor vehicle); reckless driving; improper passing; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure to comply with helmet law over 21 years of age; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security -1at offense; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; no registration plates

• Kassandra L. Reed, 29, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1ast degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

