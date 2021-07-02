Madison County Detention Center: July 1, 2021

* Jared Lederer, 22, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st (aggravated circumstances)

• Gregory Strong, 39, Richmond:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• James Willis, 31, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Gary Brock, 52, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Diana Shanks, 36, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Carlos Igo, 48, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Ashley Semones, 32, Berea:  criminal trespass – 1st degree; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Cecil Jones, 39, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree – minor injury

