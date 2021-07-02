Madison County Detention Center: July 1, 2021

* Jared Lederer, 22, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st (aggravated circumstances)
• Gregory Strong, 39, Richmond: probation violation (for technical violation)
• James Willis, 31, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Gary Brock, 52, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Diana Shanks, 36, Richmond: failure to appear
• Carlos Igo, 48, Richmond: failure to appear
• Ashley Semones, 32, Berea: criminal trespass – 1st degree; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Cecil Jones, 39, Richmond: assault, 4th degree – minor injury
