Berea jail tracker

July 10

• Brandon Hernandez, 22, Richmond, Leave the scene of an accident/fail to render aid or assistance

• Tyler Holbrook, 41, Richmond, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., failure to produce insurance card, possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited

• Joshua Ingram, 35, Richmond, failure to appear

• Kimberly Lovins, 31, Manchester, theft by unlawful taking or disposition shoplifting $500 or more but under $10,000

• Clayborne Richardson, 57, Richmond, alcohol intoxication in a public place

• Shaun Roark, 29, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition shoplifiting $500 or more but under $10,000

• Joseph Shear, 37, Richmond, speeding 21 MPH over limit, failure to produce insurance card

• Elijah Stevenson, 26, Berea, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., careless driving

July 11

• Joshua Courtney, 36, Richmond, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.

• Darlena Moore, 39, Richmond, failure to appear

• Shawn Nelson, 25, Richmond, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, leaving scene of accident-failure to render aid or assistance, operating vehicle with expired operators license, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.

• James Wray, 41, McKee, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., possession of marijuana, buy/possess drug paraphernalia

July 12

• Montana Austen, 29, Georgetown, strangulation, assault, fleeing or evading police (on foot)

• Luann Klemes, 53, Richmond, failure to appear

• Darren McMaine, 40, Waco, no registration receipt, no registration plates, failure to produce insurance card, driving DUI suspended license, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., failure to wear seatbelts

• Edward Sims, 61, Anniston, possession of open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.

• Melissa Williams, 49, Richmond, failure to or improper signal, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.

July 13

• Anthony Bartley, 36, Waco, failure to comply with sex offender registration, registered sex offender school restrictions

• Ronald Ford, 46, Richmond, alcohol intoxication in a public place, disorderly conduct, menacing, failure to appear

• Jennifer Golden, 38, Richmond, buy/possess drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance (heroin)

• Regina Hubbard, 46, Richmond, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines

• Juan Medoza, 30, Midway, speeding 26 MPH or > speed limit, failure to wear seatbelts, failure to or improper signal, failure to produce insurance card, operating on suspended or revoked license, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.

• Gloria Moore, 28, Richmond, driving DUI suspended license

• Donovan Mullins, 46, Richmond, endangering the welfare of a minor, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.

• Willie Murray, 28, Richmond, engaging in organized crime

• Tyler Richmond, 22, Richmond, engaging in organized crime

• Joshua Riddle, 31, engaging in organized crime, receiving stolen property under $10,000

• Lindsay Rutherford, 32, Lexington, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.

• Alexandra Smith, 33, Richmond, failure to appear-citation for misdemeanor

• Jeri Sneed, 33, Irvine, serving parole violation warrant

• Derrick Tate, 32, Richmond, possession of controlled substance (heroin), possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), cultivate in marijuana (5 plants or more), no brake lights, possession of controlled substance (drug unspecified)

• Margaret Thurman, 35, Richmond, possession of controlled substance (heroin), operating on suspended or revoked license

July 14

• Derrick Brown, 36, Richmond, possession controlled substance (methamphetamine)

• Franklin Conn, 70, Portsmouth, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines

• Michael Glorioso, 29, Richmond, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., leaving scene of accident- failure to render assistance, criminal mischief

• Rebecca Hamblin, 25, Berea, failure to appear

• Donald Hurt, 59, Waco, careless driving, failure to or improper signal, cultivate in marijuana

• Kenneth Larison, 23, Richmond, probation violation (for felony offense) (two counts)

• Demontrey Neal, 25, Richmond, alcohol intoxication in a public place

• Timothy Powell, 46, Irvine, giving officer false identifying information, theft of identity or another without consent, possession of a controlled substance (heroin), possession of a controlled substance (opiates), buy/possess drug paraphernalia, probation violation (for felony offense), failure to appear

July 15

• Billy Brown, 37, Richmond, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., operating on a suspended or revoked license

• Stephanie Lewis, 34, Berea, criminal trespassing

• Ronnie Mullins, 41, Richmond, alcohol intoxication in a public place

• Patrick Wilcox, 41, Crab Orchard, failure to appear-citation for misdemeanor

• Sean Zocklein, 39, Berea, probation violation (for felony offense)

