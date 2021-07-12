Madison County Detention Center: July 10, 2021

• Gregory Arnold, 63, Berea: assault, 4th degree – no visible injury
• Steven Propes, 31, Irvine: speeding 14 mph over limit; careless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1st; failure to produce insurance card
• Larry Horn, 35, McKee: Fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree – on foot; probation violation – for misdemeanor offense
• Patty Gilbert, 43, Paint Lick: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Brittany Propes, 26, Paint Lick: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; public intoxication- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• James Terry, 59, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place, 3rd or greater offense in 12 months; failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor
• Stephen Napier, 37, Berea: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting under $500
