Madison County Detention Center: July 11 - 13, 2022

July 11
• Joseph Miller, 34, Orlando: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Sabrina Nicole Neeley, 34, Berea: receiving stolen property, $1,000 but less than $10,000
• Sam Alvin Isaacs, 55, Berea: failure to appear (3 counts)
• Keaton Christopher Eden, 26, Berea: reckless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Michael Gerald Murphy, 33, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); terroristic threatening, 3rd degree
• Rose M. Leedy, 32, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Shane Edward Baumgardner, 40, Berea: reckless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 3rd (aggravated circumstances); failure to wear seat belts; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; menacing; resisting arrest; no registration receipt
July 12
• Lisa Cox, 44, Richmond: failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Brandon Franklin Alexander, 39, Winchester: no brake lights (passenger vehicle); failure to produce insurance card; driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense; operating a motor vehicle/motor cycle function without ignition interlock device; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; tampering with physical evidence; promoting contraband – 1sst degree; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified)
• Bill Gilbert, 31, Jackson: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Jacob Allen Mayes, 42, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Christopher L. Oakley, 40, London: failure to appear
• Shannon Charles, 24, Stanton: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); receiving stolen property, $10,000 or greater; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Courtland Sylvester Wilkerson, III, 37, Union City, Georgia: improper use of left lane – overtaking vehicle; trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces) – 1st; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; prescription-controlled substance not properly contained – 1st offense; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon
• Brandon J. Amos, 33, Richmond: serving bench warrant
• Shannon Michael Tuggle, 35, not given: hold for court
• Alicia J. Robinson, 48, Jenkins: hold for court
• Eric Ison, 31, Whitesburg: hold for court
• Jeffery Crit Caudill, 64, Richmond: intimidating a participant in the legal process; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree
• Lee Ann Courtney, 46, Richmond: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Alek M. Rainey, 24, not given: hold for court
• Chelsea Allen, 29, Lexington: hold for court
• Jeffery Hardy, 61, Richmond: hold for court
• Ricky Joel Cunliffe, 37, Richmond: hold for court
• Spencer David Toler, 35, Richmond: hold for court
• Calain Myers, 19, not given: hold for court
• Matthew Jordan Young, 26, Mt. Vernon: hold for court
• Melinda Dawn Osborne, 41, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)
• Ricky Dale Lady, 23, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• David Chasse, 33, Richmond: driving on DUI suspended license. – 1st
• Verlia Oneieda Ballew, 32, Richmond: disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); resisting arrest; menacing
• Chayce D. Birchfield, 29, Richmond: hold for court
• Kevin A. Bowen, 24, Richmond: hold for court
• Kathy Ann Thacker, 53, Stanton: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Robert D. McKinney, 57, Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
July 13
• Christopher Lance Kent, 30, Upton: failure to appear
• Rebecca K. Major, 28, Jamestown: hold for court
• Chase Jackson, 23, Monticello: hold for court
• Ricky Camden, 38, Parksville: terroristic threatening, 3rd degree
• Melissa Irena Lear, 49, Berea: failure to appear
• Steven Miller, 32, Berea: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, contents from a vehicle
• Thomas J. Carpenter, 42, Crab Orchard: failure to appear
• Shaunna A. Yake, 32, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• William Charles Combs, 38, Richmond: hold for court
• Tonya L. Lynch, 40, Richmond: hold for court
• Conley Brian McIntosh, II, 35, Waco, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Jared Wehrle, 34, Berea: wanton endangerment – 1st degree – police officer; fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle); wanton endangerment – 1st degree; criminal mischief, 1st degree; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); resisting arrest; disregarding a stop sign; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; possession of marijuana; failure to appear
• Seth M. Ritchie, 19, Richmond: fugitive from another state – warrant required
