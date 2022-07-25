Madison County Detention Center: July 11 - 13, 2022

July 11

• Joseph Miller, 34, Orlando:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Sabrina Nicole Neeley, 34, Berea:  receiving stolen property, $1,000 but less than $10,000

• Sam Alvin Isaacs, 55, Berea:  failure to appear (3 counts)

• Keaton Christopher Eden, 26, Berea:  reckless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• Michael Gerald Murphy, 33, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); terroristic threatening, 3rd degree

• Rose M. Leedy, 32, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Shane Edward Baumgardner, 40, Berea:  reckless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 3rd (aggravated circumstances); failure to wear seat belts; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; menacing; resisting arrest; no registration receipt

July 12

• Lisa Cox, 44, Richmond:  failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Brandon Franklin Alexander, 39, Winchester:  no brake lights (passenger vehicle); failure to produce insurance card; driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense; operating a motor vehicle/motor cycle function without ignition interlock device; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; tampering with physical evidence; promoting contraband – 1sst degree; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified)

• Bill Gilbert, 31, Jackson: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Jacob Allen Mayes, 42, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Christopher L. Oakley, 40, London:  failure to appear

• Shannon Charles, 24, Stanton:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); receiving stolen property, $10,000 or greater; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Courtland Sylvester Wilkerson, III, 37, Union City, Georgia:  improper use of left lane – overtaking vehicle; trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces) – 1st; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; prescription-controlled substance not properly contained – 1st offense; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon

• Brandon J. Amos, 33, Richmond:  serving bench warrant

• Shannon Michael Tuggle, 35, not given:  hold for court

• Alicia J. Robinson, 48, Jenkins:  hold for court

• Eric Ison, 31, Whitesburg:  hold for court

• Jeffery Crit Caudill, 64, Richmond: intimidating a participant in the legal process; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree

• Lee Ann Courtney, 46, Richmond:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• Alek M. Rainey, 24, not given:  hold for court

• Chelsea Allen, 29, Lexington:  hold for court  

• Jeffery Hardy, 61, Richmond:  hold for court

• Ricky Joel Cunliffe, 37, Richmond: hold for court

• Spencer David Toler, 35, Richmond:  hold for court

• Calain Myers, 19, not given:  hold for court

• Matthew Jordan Young, 26, Mt. Vernon:  hold for court

• Melinda Dawn Osborne, 41, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)

• Ricky Dale Lady, 23, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• David Chasse, 33, Richmond:  driving on DUI suspended license. – 1st

• Verlia Oneieda Ballew, 32, Richmond:  disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); resisting arrest; menacing

• Chayce D. Birchfield, 29, Richmond:  hold for court

• Kevin A. Bowen, 24, Richmond:  hold for court

• Kathy Ann Thacker, 53, Stanton:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Robert D. McKinney, 57, Berea:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

July 13

• Christopher Lance Kent, 30, Upton: failure to appear

• Rebecca K. Major, 28, Jamestown:  hold for court

• Chase Jackson, 23, Monticello:  hold for court

• Ricky Camden, 38, Parksville:  terroristic threatening, 3rd degree

• Melissa Irena Lear, 49, Berea:  failure to appear

• Steven Miller, 32, Berea:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, contents from a vehicle

• Thomas J. Carpenter, 42, Crab Orchard: failure to appear

•  Shaunna A. Yake, 32, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

•  William Charles Combs, 38, Richmond:  hold for court

• Tonya L. Lynch, 40, Richmond:  hold for court

• Conley Brian McIntosh, II, 35, Waco, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Jared Wehrle, 34, Berea:  wanton endangerment – 1st degree – police officer; fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle); wanton endangerment – 1st degree; criminal mischief, 1st degree; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); resisting arrest; disregarding a stop sign; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; possession of marijuana; failure to appear

• Seth M. Ritchie, 19, Richmond:  fugitive from another state – warrant required

