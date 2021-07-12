Madison County Detention Center: July 11, 2021

• Leona Vincent Mullins, 45, Berea:  non-payment of court costs, fees or fines

• Charlie Estes, 26, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place – 1st and 2nd offenses

• Sara McDaniel, 24, Berea:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance – 1st offense

• Jerry Wynn, 25, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree – domestic violence – no visible injury; wanton endangerment – 1st degree

• Stephanie Messer, 43, Barbourville:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; failure to wear seat belts; failure to produce insurance card; no registration receipt; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; no brake lights (passenger vehicle)

• Robert Reynolds, 37, Cannon:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to wear seat belts

• Rachel Riley, 36, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Ashley Wolcott, 21, Somerset:  hold for other

• Sandra Sturgill, 45, Irvine:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); promoting contraband – 1st degree; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Stephanie May, 28, Berea:  failure to appear

