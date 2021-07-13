Madison County Detention Center: July 12, 2021

• Cynthia Puckett, 37, Irvine: failure to appear
• Nathen Dennis, 36, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Margaret Thurman, 36, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Tkeisha Burton, 26, Nicholasville: probation violation – for felony offense
• Brandon Riddell, 32, Irvine: failure to appear
• James Willis, 31, Richmond: serving parole violation warrant
• Jonathan Isaacs, 41, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place – 1st and 2nd offense; resisting arrest; assault, 3rd degree – police officer or probation officer (2 counts)
• Ashley Semones, 32, Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); prescription controlled substance not in proper container; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
