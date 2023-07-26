Madison County Detention Center: July 13 - 15, 2023

July 13

• Amber Jere Babor, 35, Berea:  Failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Karen L. Ballard, 57, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Marie Crutcher, 50, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; resisting arrest; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree

• James Harrison, 19, McKee:  possession of a controlled substance, 1t degree, 1st offense (heroin); operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; license to be in possession; failure to wear seat belts; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• John Douglas Hensley, 61, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Steven Arthur Napier, 40, Richmond:  failure to appear; criminal trespassing – 3rd degree

• Kendall Parker, 48, Richmond:  serving time

• Christopher Sears, 38, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (no visible injury)

• Jesse W. Smith, 31, Annville:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (cocaine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (opiates); prescription controlled substance no properly contained, 1st offense; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1sst offense (hydrocodone)

• Christopher Taylor, 32, Sunset, South Carolina:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Rodney L. Wilhoite, 43, Richmond:  violation of release

• Eugene C. Williams, 36, Richmond:  failure to appear; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

July 14

• Nancy Joann Hounshell, 37, Paint Lick:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (4 counts)

• Dennis James Wells, 39, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; probation violation (for felony offense)

• Deadra Johnson, 20, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Minerva Perez, 41, Berea:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• David A. Nester, 51, Richmond:  contempt of court – libel, slander, resistance to order (2 counts)

• Kristen Tara Noble, 43, Richmond:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Eddie Spradling, 38, Irvine:  criminal abuse, 1st degree (child 12 or under); strangulation, 1st degree

• Aaron Devon Estell-Bradshaw, 29, Richmond:  assault, 1st degree; criminal mischief, 1st degree; criminal mischief 2nd degree; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon

• James Gregory McKinney, 47, Richmond:  criminal trespassing – 3rd degree

• Abrianna Knuckles, 21, Richmond:  violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; tampering with a witness

• Cammie Neeley, 30, Berea:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition; probation violation (for felony offense)

• Keith Michael Castle, 32, not given:  hold for court

• Steven L. Denny, 48, not given:  serving weekends

• Harold Ray Craft, 53, Louisville:  criminal trespassing – 3rd degree

• Tara Danielle Garner, 27, Richmond:  serving weekends

• Joshua Kyle Simpson, 38, Richmond:  serving weekends

• Jeremy Douglass Garland, 39, Corbin:  serving weekends

• Leslie Shanell Rothwell, 32, Richmond:  criminal trespassing – 3rd degree

• Cynthia Farmer, 47, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Steven Arthur Napier, 40, Richmond:  criminal trespassing – 3rd degree

July 15

• Garney E. Smith, 22, Richmond:  no tail lamps; receiving stolen property, $500 but less than $1,000

• Amber Helton, 36, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia -buy/possess

• James Brammon Debord, 37, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Joshua Mason Newby, 46, Richmond:  serving time

July 16

