Madison County Detention Center: July 13 - 15, 2023

July 13
• Amber Jere Babor, 35, Berea: Failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Karen L. Ballard, 57, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Marie Crutcher, 50, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; resisting arrest; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree
• James Harrison, 19, McKee: possession of a controlled substance, 1t degree, 1st offense (heroin); operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; license to be in possession; failure to wear seat belts; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• John Douglas Hensley, 61, Richmond: failure to appear
• Steven Arthur Napier, 40, Richmond: failure to appear; criminal trespassing – 3rd degree
• Kendall Parker, 48, Richmond: serving time
• Christopher Sears, 38, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (no visible injury)
• Jesse W. Smith, 31, Annville: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (cocaine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (opiates); prescription controlled substance no properly contained, 1st offense; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1sst offense (hydrocodone)
• Christopher Taylor, 32, Sunset, South Carolina: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Rodney L. Wilhoite, 43, Richmond: violation of release
• Eugene C. Williams, 36, Richmond: failure to appear; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
July 14
• Nancy Joann Hounshell, 37, Paint Lick: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (4 counts)
• Dennis James Wells, 39, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; probation violation (for felony offense)
• Deadra Johnson, 20, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Minerva Perez, 41, Berea: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• David A. Nester, 51, Richmond: contempt of court – libel, slander, resistance to order (2 counts)
• Kristen Tara Noble, 43, Richmond: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Eddie Spradling, 38, Irvine: criminal abuse, 1st degree (child 12 or under); strangulation, 1st degree
• Aaron Devon Estell-Bradshaw, 29, Richmond: assault, 1st degree; criminal mischief, 1st degree; criminal mischief 2nd degree; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon
• James Gregory McKinney, 47, Richmond: criminal trespassing – 3rd degree
• Abrianna Knuckles, 21, Richmond: violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; tampering with a witness
• Cammie Neeley, 30, Berea: theft by unlawful taking or disposition; probation violation (for felony offense)
• Keith Michael Castle, 32, not given: hold for court
• Steven L. Denny, 48, not given: serving weekends
• Harold Ray Craft, 53, Louisville: criminal trespassing – 3rd degree
• Tara Danielle Garner, 27, Richmond: serving weekends
• Joshua Kyle Simpson, 38, Richmond: serving weekends
• Jeremy Douglass Garland, 39, Corbin: serving weekends
• Leslie Shanell Rothwell, 32, Richmond: criminal trespassing – 3rd degree
• Cynthia Farmer, 47, Richmond: failure to appear
• Steven Arthur Napier, 40, Richmond: criminal trespassing – 3rd degree
July 15
• Garney E. Smith, 22, Richmond: no tail lamps; receiving stolen property, $500 but less than $1,000
• Amber Helton, 36, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia -buy/possess
• James Brammon Debord, 37, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Joshua Mason Newby, 46, Richmond: serving time
July 16
