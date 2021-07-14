Madison County Detention Center: July 13, 2021

• Eric Hampton, 33, McKee:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Gregory Sparks, 46, Berea:  failure to appear

• Kiersten Hurt, 25, Richmond:  leaving the scene of an accident – failure to render aid; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of marijuana; failure to produce insurance card

• Cameron Barnard, 28, Winchester:  violation probation – for technical violation

• Phillip Cain, 43, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Brandon Walters, 27, Richmond:  tampering with physical evidence; serving parole violation warrant

• Amber Feltner, 30, Berea:  violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; resisting arrest

• Nathaniel Taylor, 26, Richmond:  leaving scene of accident – failure to render assistance; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); manslaughter, 2nd degree

• Melissa Lear, 48, Berea:  failure to appear

• Flora Garcia, 41, Berea:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)

• Jesse Garten, 35, Richmond:  flagrant non support

• Kevin Burns, 37, Irvine:  failure to wear seat belts; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; failure to produce insurance card

• Rodney Fowler, 43, Waco:  assault, 4th degree (minor injury); assault, 4th degree (no visible injury)

