Madison County Detention Center: July 13, 2021

• Eric Hampton, 33, McKee: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Gregory Sparks, 46, Berea: failure to appear
• Kiersten Hurt, 25, Richmond: leaving the scene of an accident – failure to render aid; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of marijuana; failure to produce insurance card
• Cameron Barnard, 28, Winchester: violation probation – for technical violation
• Phillip Cain, 43, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Brandon Walters, 27, Richmond: tampering with physical evidence; serving parole violation warrant
• Amber Feltner, 30, Berea: violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; resisting arrest
• Nathaniel Taylor, 26, Richmond: leaving scene of accident – failure to render assistance; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); manslaughter, 2nd degree
• Melissa Lear, 48, Berea: failure to appear
• Flora Garcia, 41, Berea: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)
• Jesse Garten, 35, Richmond: flagrant non support
• Kevin Burns, 37, Irvine: failure to wear seat belts; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; failure to produce insurance card
• Rodney Fowler, 43, Waco: assault, 4th degree (minor injury); assault, 4th degree (no visible injury)
