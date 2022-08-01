Madison County Detention Center: July 14 - 17, 2022

July 14
• Brandon L. Campbell, 41, Harrodsburg: alcohol intoxication in a public place; criminal mischief – 3rd degree
• Jeremy Lewayne Campbell, 39, Richmond: failure to appear
• Glen Preston Caudill, 32, McKee: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; serving parole violation warrant; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, automobile $10,000 but less than $1,000,000; criminal mischief – 2nd
• William J. Combs, 30, Richmond: hold for court
• Kayla D. Cornelison, 29, Richmond: operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure to illuminate head lamps; operating motor vehicle under the influence of substance(s) – 1st
• Paul Allen Dunaway, 35, Berea: failure to appear
• Jason Eric Dunn, 41, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security - 1st offense; possession of marijuana
• Coleman McDowell Gibbs, 42, Waco: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; probation violation (for felony offense)
• Sierra Ashley Gray, 25, Richmond: assault, 2nd degree -domestic violence; assault, 2nd degree; falsely reporting an incident
• Charles Leidner, 52, Georgia: public intoxication – substance (excludes alcohol; disorderly conduct – 2nd degree
• Geremy N. McGoffrey, 41, Richmond: parole violation (for technical violation)
• Walter Evenor Meija, 33, Glen Burnie, Maryland: failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor
• Randall Lee Neal, 47, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of marijuana
• Michael Clarke Shoopman, 38, Berea: parole violation (for technical violation)
• Tyra Smith, 22, Richmond: serving time
• Iyasu Smith, 42, Lexington: serving time
• Heather Renea Wagers, 45, Richmond: failure to appear
July 15
• Stephanie L. Davis, 26, Richmond: failure to appear
• Larry Tyrone Turner, 44, Booneville: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Shannon Michael Tuggle, 35, Richmond: failure to appear
• Daniel James Phoutharansy, 31, Lexington: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol -1st
• Elizabeth Isaacs, 42, Richmond: failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
July 16
• Justice Gardner, 25, Richmond: criminal trespassing – 2nd degree
• Stephanie Walker, 39, Winchester: failure to appear
• Ryan Hall, 27, Berea: failure to appear
• Erica Moore, 25, Richmond: public intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd. offense)
• Billy Joe Johnson, 38, Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Kevin H. Robinson, 42, Lexington: possession of synthetic drugs – 1st offense’ possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); probation violation (for felony offense); failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Amber D. Horn, 31, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (hydrocodone); failure to appear
• Brittany Michelle Ramsey, 29, Mt. Vernon: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting
• Raymond Richard Harris, 44, Berea: failure to appear
• Jennifer Jennice Ingram, 50, Waco: assault, 4th degree (minor injury)
• Gary Michael Brock, 54, Berea: failure to appear
July 17
• Patricia Ann Keith, 50, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; failure to appear
• Sheila A. Thacker, 61, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – drug unspecified; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; illegal possession of a legend drug; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card
• Woodie D. Henson, 56, Richmond: failure to or improper signal; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); possession of marijuana’ illegal possession legend drug; disregarding traffic control device – traffic light
• Shawn Wesley Damrell, 46. Berea: failure to appear
