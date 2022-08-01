Madison County Detention Center: July 14 - 17, 2022

July 14

 • Brandon L. Campbell, 41, Harrodsburg:  alcohol intoxication in a public place; criminal mischief – 3rd degree

• Jeremy Lewayne Campbell, 39, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Glen Preston Caudill, 32, McKee:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; serving parole violation warrant; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, automobile $10,000 but less than $1,000,000; criminal mischief – 2nd

• William J. Combs, 30, Richmond:  hold for court

• Kayla D. Cornelison, 29, Richmond:  operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure to illuminate head lamps; operating motor vehicle under the influence of substance(s) – 1st

• Paul Allen Dunaway, 35, Berea:  failure to appear

• Jason Eric Dunn, 41, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security - 1st offense; possession of marijuana

• Coleman McDowell Gibbs, 42, Waco:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; probation violation (for felony offense)

• Sierra Ashley Gray, 25, Richmond:  assault, 2nd degree -domestic violence; assault, 2nd degree; falsely reporting an incident

• Charles Leidner, 52, Georgia:  public intoxication – substance (excludes alcohol; disorderly conduct – 2nd degree

• Geremy N. McGoffrey, 41, Richmond:  parole violation (for technical violation)

• Walter Evenor Meija, 33, Glen Burnie, Maryland:  failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor

• Randall Lee Neal, 47, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of marijuana

• Michael Clarke Shoopman, 38, Berea:  parole violation (for technical violation)

• Tyra Smith, 22, Richmond:  serving time

• Iyasu Smith, 42, Lexington:  serving time

• Heather Renea Wagers, 45, Richmond:  failure to appear

 

July 15

 • Stephanie L. Davis, 26, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Larry Tyrone Turner, 44, Booneville:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• Shannon Michael Tuggle, 35, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Daniel James Phoutharansy, 31, Lexington:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol -1st

• Elizabeth Isaacs, 42, Richmond:  failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

 

July 16

 • Justice Gardner, 25, Richmond:  criminal trespassing – 2nd degree

• Stephanie Walker, 39, Winchester:  failure to appear

• Ryan Hall, 27, Berea:  failure to appear

• Erica Moore, 25, Richmond:  public intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd. offense)

• Billy Joe Johnson, 38, Berea:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Kevin H. Robinson, 42, Lexington:  possession of synthetic drugs – 1st offense’ possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); probation violation (for felony offense); failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Amber D. Horn, 31, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (hydrocodone); failure to appear

• Brittany Michelle Ramsey, 29, Mt. Vernon:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting

• Raymond Richard Harris, 44, Berea:  failure to appear

• Jennifer Jennice Ingram, 50, Waco:  assault, 4th degree (minor injury)

• Gary Michael Brock, 54, Berea:  failure to appear

 

July 17

 • Patricia Ann Keith, 50, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; failure to appear

• Sheila A. Thacker, 61, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – drug unspecified; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; illegal possession of a legend drug; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card

• Woodie D. Henson, 56, Richmond:  failure to or improper signal; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); possession of marijuana’ illegal possession legend drug; disregarding traffic control device – traffic light

• Shawn Wesley Damrell, 46. Berea:  failure to appear

