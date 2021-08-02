Madison County Detention Center: July 15 - 18, 2021

July 15
• Wesley Johnson, 28. Irvine: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substances – 1st
• Daniel Blevins, 41, Richmond: failure to appear
Jonathon Wentzel, 33, Mt. Vernon: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Ray Howard, 42, Berea: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence), minor injury
• Gerren Campbell, 37, Berea: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence), minor injury
July 16
• Wayne Rupe, 49, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses)
• Paul Clark, 40, Berea: failure to appear
• Kim Wolford, 54, Melvin: failure to appear
• Harold Gilbert, 54, Richmond: burglary, 3rd degree
Nicole Johnson, 39, Richmond: criminal trespassing – 3rd degree
• Ronald Styles, 44, Winchester, hold for court
• Vincent Herring, 25, Lexington: hold for court
• Roth Baughman, Jr, 38, Richmond: hold for court
• Joshua Stokley, 33, Richmond: violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
July 17
• Carlos Kelley, possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Timothy Hite, 23, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Franklin Smith, 27, Richmond: violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Jonathan Moland, 24, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); criminal mischief, 1st degree; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence), no visible injury
• Makenzie Kelly, 24, New Albany, Indiana: operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; failure to wear seat belts
• Rodney Loveless, 37, Eubank: serving parole violation warrant
• Alexander Ramos, 37, Richmond: rape, 1st degree – victim less than 12 years of age
• Frances Harris, 24, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Jackie Fryer, 47, Berea, wanton endangerment – 1st degree; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
July 18
• Tabitha Stepp, 38, Richmond: serving parole violation warrant; promoting contraband – 1st degree; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Brandon Crowe, 27, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Sarah Jurgensen, 30, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place
• September Stamper, 21, Berea: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; escape, 2nd degree; tampering with prisoner monitoring device
• Sean Smith, 38, Berea: failure to appear
• Mellissa Lakes, 53, McKee: operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, 1st offense; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense, (heroin); possession of a controlled substance
• Danny Winburn, 55, Irvine: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Thurman Smallwood, 33, Louisville: assault, 4th degree, (domestic violence), minor injury; unlawful imprisonment – 1st degree; wanton endangerment – 1st degree
• Michael Rose, 46, McKee: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Troy Weidman, 49, Jamestown, Ohio: alcohol intoxication in public place – 1st and 2nd offenses; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (4 counts)
• Steven Napier, 38, Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Michael Sanchez, 45, Monticello: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); serving parole violation warrant; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
