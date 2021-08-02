Madison County Detention Center: July 15 - 18, 2021

July 15

• Wesley Johnson, 28. Irvine:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substances – 1st

• Daniel Blevins, 41, Richmond:  failure to appear

Jonathon Wentzel, 33, Mt. Vernon:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Ray Howard, 42, Berea:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence), minor injury

• Gerren Campbell, 37, Berea:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence), minor injury

 

July 16

• Wayne Rupe, 49, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses)

• Paul Clark, 40, Berea:  failure to appear

• Kim Wolford, 54, Melvin:  failure to appear

• Harold Gilbert, 54, Richmond:  burglary, 3rd degree

Nicole Johnson, 39, Richmond:  criminal trespassing – 3rd degree

• Ronald Styles, 44, Winchester, hold for court

• Vincent Herring, 25, Lexington:  hold for court

• Roth Baughman, Jr, 38, Richmond:  hold for court

• Joshua Stokley, 33, Richmond:  violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

 

July 17

• Carlos Kelley, possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Timothy Hite, 23, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Franklin Smith, 27, Richmond:  violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO

• Jonathan Moland, 24, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); criminal mischief, 1st degree; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence), no visible injury

• Makenzie Kelly, 24, New Albany, Indiana:  operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; failure to wear seat belts

• Rodney Loveless, 37, Eubank:  serving parole violation warrant

• Alexander Ramos, 37, Richmond:  rape, 1st degree – victim less than 12 years of age

• Frances Harris, 24, Richmond:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Jackie Fryer, 47, Berea, wanton endangerment – 1st degree; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

 

July 18

• Tabitha Stepp, 38, Richmond:  serving parole violation warrant; promoting contraband – 1st degree; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Brandon Crowe, 27, Richmond:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Sarah Jurgensen, 30, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place

• September Stamper, 21, Berea:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; escape, 2nd degree; tampering with prisoner monitoring device

• Sean Smith, 38, Berea:  failure to appear

• Mellissa Lakes, 53, McKee:  operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, 1st offense; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense, (heroin); possession of a controlled substance

• Danny Winburn, 55, Irvine:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Thurman Smallwood, 33, Louisville:  assault, 4th degree, (domestic violence), minor injury; unlawful imprisonment – 1st degree; wanton endangerment – 1st degree

• Michael Rose, 46, McKee:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Troy Weidman, 49, Jamestown, Ohio:  alcohol intoxication in public place – 1st and 2nd offenses; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (4 counts)

• Steven Napier, 38, Berea:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Michael Sanchez, 45, Monticello:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); serving parole violation warrant; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

